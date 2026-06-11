Markets climb even as US and Iran exchange fire

Markets climbed on Thursday even after the United States and Iran exchanged fire for a second straight day and US president Donald Trump threatened further attacks would come.

Oil prices were volatile, as the price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose sharply in early trading before easing back and moving between gains and losses, around $93 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the US benchmark, followed a similar pattern, trading around $90 a barrel.

Dublin

The Iseq Overall Index finished the day up 0.8 per cent as the banks enjoyed a bounce following the European Central Bank’s interest rate hike. AIB was up 1.4 per cent at close of business, while Bank of Ireland climbed 0.6 per cent.

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises slumped 3.2 per cent despite reporting higher revenues for the nine months to the end of April. In a trading update for its third quarter, the group reported revenue growth of 2.7 per cent year to date to €1.63 billion.

It was a stronger day for the airlines, which Ryanair benefited from as it climbed 1.2 per cent to €24.04. The index was also boosted by Cavan-based insulation specialist Kingspan as it rose 1.6 per cent.

Among the food names, Glanbia closed up 1.3 per cent. After the market closed, Tirlán Co-operative Society announced its intention to sell part of its shareholding in Glanbia through a combination of a market placing and a share buyback programme.

The transactions will involve the sale of up to 12 million Glanbia shares, representing 5 per cent of its issued share capital. Tirlán will retain 31.5 million shares in Glanbia and will remain the largest equity investor in the group.

The sale will be executed through a share placement to institutional investors via an accelerated book-build process, as well as a directed share buyback by Glanbia of up to €50 million worth of shares at the same price established by the book-build.

Tirlán said that the transaction represents a step in the co-op’s longer-term journey to have a more diversified investment portfolio.

London

The FTSE 100 climbed, supported by a recovery in financials stocks, though concerns lingered over the Iran war and surging corporate spending on artificial intelligence.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.5 per cent higher, while the midcap FTSE 250 added 0.1 per cent.

HSBC and Standard Chartered climbed 2.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively, while Prudential rose 2.5 per cent.

Frasers Group inched up 1 per cent after the retailer controlled by British billionaire Mike Ashley launched a €2 billion takeover offer for struggling German fashion brand Hugo Boss.

Wizz Air gained 6 per cent after its operating profit beat analysts’ expectations. The carrier, however, forecast lower revenue per available seat kilometre for the first quarter, citing Iran war disruptions.

Europe

The pan-European Stoxx 600 and euro barely budged after the ECB’s widely expected 25 basis point rate increase to 2.25 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 finished the day up 0.7 per cent, while the Cac 40 in Paris ended up 0.5 per cent, and the Dax 40 in Frankfurt closed 0.1 per cent higher.

In currency markets, the ECB’s rate ⁠hike left the euro little changed on the day at just over $1.15.

New York

Wall Street’s major indexes inched higher in choppy trading, as technology stocks steadied after a recent selloff, while investors kept a close watch on developments around the Middle East conflict.

Chipmakers bounced back after Wednesday’s selloff sent major Wall Street indexes down more than 1 per cent and technology stocks into correction territory, a 10 per cent drop from their record close.

Intel soared 6 per cent, while Nvidia and Micron Technology were up 0.5 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.

The S&P 500 technology index rose 0.7 per cent, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index advanced 3.5 per cent. (Additional reporting: Agencies)