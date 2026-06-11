Children with autism denied special class places due to ‘inappropriate’ admission policies

There are almost 4,000 special classes across primary and post-primary schools in the Republic. Photograph: Getty Images

Children with autism are being denied a place in a special class because of school admission policies which are deemed inappropriate by the Department of Education.

A review of the admissions policies of 30 primary and post-primary schools countrywide found that half of them contained conditional clauses that could prevent autistic children with the greatest level of need from accessing a place in a special class.

The clauses included allowing the refusal of enrolment based on a prospective student’s potential behaviour, requirements for parents to provide information or undertake steps beyond those required of other applicants and requirements that students demonstrate an ability to participate in mainstream classes before being considered for admission to a special class.

These clauses are contrary to departmental guidance and the National Council for Special Education, said the department.

There are almost 4,000 special classes across primary and post-primary schools in the Republic. These are designed for children with special educational needs, including autism, and have a lower student-to-teacher ratio than mainstream classes.

The department has been scrambling to meet increased demand for these classes amid higher numbers of diagnoses over the last 10 years.

In turn, many schools with special classes have been oversubscribed for many years as they consistently have more applicants than places.

However, in this study, the department notes “unacceptable practices” by schools in their admissions policies.

It references a similar study last year on 30 schools, which found “almost all” of them had admission policies with conditions that could limit access to appropriate education for autistic children.

Following that report in 2025, the Minister for Education wrote to all patron bodies requesting an immediate review of admission policies in schools with special classes for autistic children.

The department also issued a revised circular outlining the clauses that should be removed from admission policies.

“Despite these interventions and the clear guidance provided, the findings of the 2026 review demonstrate that unacceptable practices remain in place,” said the department on Thursday.

“The department is disappointed that insufficient progress has been made over the past year and that some schools continue to publish admission policies containing provisions that risk restricting access for children who are entitled to specialist educational placements.”

Following the findings, the department is now writing directly to the boards of management of the 15 schools concerned, requesting removal of relevant clauses from their admission policies.

“Copies of these letters will also issue to relevant patron bodies, also in recognition of their statutory role in approving school admission policies. The department is also considering what further measures may be necessary to ensure compliance with admission requirements,” it said.