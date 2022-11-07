Twitter to enter 30-day consultation period with Irish staff affected by lay-offs

Twitter is set to enter consultation with Irish employees who are being affected by lay-offs announced on Friday, it has emerged.

In an email seen by The Irish Times, the social media network said it would enter into a 30-day consultation period with affected employees. The company said it would continue to pay staff for the duration of the consultation period, but staff would have to stay out of the office.

The company employs around 500 people at its European headquarters in Dublin, with around 50 per cent of staff at risk.

READ MORE

Twitter began large scale job cuts last week following billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform, with around 50 per cent of its global workforce said to be affected. Twitter’s Irish staff woke on Friday morning to find their offices had been closed and access to its IT systems had been shut off in “order to protect the security of our confidential information and user data”.

The company sent communications to the personal emails of staff at threat of being made redundant. The notice stated that “does not mean that we have made any final decisions in relation to this process or your role”, adding that they would have the opportunity to “express their views” via “employee representatives” who would be elected by staff shortly.

However, Irish Twitter employees took to the platform throughout the day saying that they were no longer working for the company. Sources described the process of selecting those jobs to be culled as “indiscriminate and random”, calling it “carnage”.

[ Twitter now asks some fired workers to please come back ]

But questions have been raised about the legality of the process after it emerged the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar had not been told of any decision to begin laying off Irish staff, which is a legal requirement for collective redundancies in Ireland.

In the latest email sent to staff, Twitter said that it would comply with the law and notify the Minister of its plans, along with the identity of the employee representatives, once elected.