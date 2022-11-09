Flutter third quarter revenues approach €2.2bn

Chicago Bears clash with the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday. Over one million US National Football League fans now bet regularly on Sunday games with Irish group, Flutter. Photograph: Shutterstock.

Revenues at Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment rose 31 per cent to almost €2.2 billion in the three months to September 30th, new figures show.

The Irish gambling giant said on Wednesday that the number of people betting regularly on its websites grew 23 per cent in the third quarter to an average of 9.6 million.

Flutter said that total revenues rose 31 per cent to £1.89 billion sterling (€2.18 billion) during the quarter from £1.44 billion over the same period in 2021.

Its US division, led by its majority owned subsidiary, FanDuel, is now its biggest, generating £598 million during the quarter, more than double the £280 million reported for the three months to September 30th last year.

The group is now the biggest player in US digital sports betting, with 42 per cent of the market.

Individual states continue to legalise online sports wagering following a 2018 federal supreme court ruling.

Flutter still expects full-year earnings of between £1.29 billion and £1.39 billion.

Chief executive, Peter Jackson, said Flutter performed strongly in the third-quarter.

“We are really pleased with our performance in our US division since the start of the National Football League (NFL) in September, where we are now averaging over one million players on a regular NFL Sunday,” he added.

Dublin-headquartered Flutter owns Paddy Power, Betfair, FanDuel, Sky Bet, Poker Stars and several more businesses. It has operations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.