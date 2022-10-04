Ryanair passenger traffic rises 49% in September

Passenger numbers at Ryanair rose 49 per cent in September to almost 16 million, the airline said.

That compared wit 10.6 million in 2021, and brings to 153 million the total number of passengers that have flown with Ryanair in the last 12 months.

Load factor, a measure of how full airplanes are, was 94 per cent in September. That was up from 81 per cent in September 2021.

Air traffic has recovered steadily from measures imposed to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Last month, Ryanair said it expects to grow its Irish passenger traffic by 10 million over the next decade to 30 million a year, while creating 2,000 new jobs in Ireland.