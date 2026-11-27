Only 23 per cent of Irish shoppers think retailers’ promises of big discounts on Black Friday can be believed

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The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have been impossible to avoid in recent weeks and the shouts about discounts and deals will reach their crescendo today and there won’t be much by way of let up until early next week.

In some respects it is all so unnecessary.

The notion that has existed in the US for over a century and is tied to Thanksgiving Thursday first arrived in this part of the world via the Walmart-owned Asda in 2013.

It did not attract much by way of attention until Asda shoppers started tearing lumps off each other as they raced to get the cheap flat-screen televisions on the big day.

That might have been that but other retailers were paying attention and feeling like they had missed a trick rolled out their own Black Friday sales a year later.

By 2016 - just 10 years ago - it had grown into a major retailing event that has come to rival the traditional winter sales in the eyes of many consumers.

Retailers have repeatedly said that they are jaundiced by the concept as it pressures them into discounting goods and services at the very moment in the year when consumers are actively spending money.

Even those that are targeted by the Black Friday sales are not overly impressed either.

Fewer than one in four people trust the discounts they are promised, according to a recent report by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The same survey - which was published last week - also suggests that the money people say they are likely to spend is falling dramatically.

Only 23 per cent of Irish shoppers think retailers’ promises of big discounts can be believed, the lowest level recorded since the commission started tracking attitudes to Black Friday in 2022.

The national survey of 1,028 consumers also found that the average expected spend has fallen to €307 compared with €431 in 2024, with 47 per cent of consumers telling researchers that the cost of living crisis has made them less likely to shop in Black Friday sales.

Made up deals are not even the half of it.

Because we also have to contend with the scammers.

Another piece of research from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland that was published this week highlights how active criminals are in this space this weekend with as many as 50 per cent of consumers likely to come across some class of scam and more than 10 per cent set to be caught out.

But how can you ensure you are not one of them and don’t lose the run of yourself in the run up to Christmas?

Let’s start with scams and the BPFI’s top tips to stay safe this year.

First, you should always slow it down a little and pause before acting on a bargain. Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and do not let pressure to buy stop you from checking an offer.

Make sure you check who you are buying from. Stick to retailers you know and trust and check unfamiliar sellers independently before making a purchase. We have heard from far too many readers in recent months who have been conned by bogus websites pretending to be Irish and high quality when they are actually based far, far away from here and sell products of dubious quality.

Always go directly to any retailer’s website and do not simply follow embedded links in emails, text messages or social media posts.

Avoid public Wi-Fi when making payments and use your own mobile data or a trusted personal network instead.

Make Scamchecker.ie part of your checks. Use it to help check a website or link before buying, alongside other online shopping precautions.

Away from the scams there are other measures that we all need to bear in mind to ensure we don’t end up with buyer’s remorse at the start of December.

Before you buy anything in the sale ask yourself some hard questions. Do you need it and will you get use from it? Or will it make for an excellent present this Christmas? And can you actually afford it? Or are you simply being bamboozled by the promised discount and the fear that you might lose out unless you act now?

It is always worth remembering that a three piece leopard print suit selling for 90 per cent off is still spectacularly bad value for money if you will never actually wear it.

Before you start your Black Friday spending spree, spend a few minutes considering what your actually need. Do yo need a new coat? A new dress? A washing machine? Focus your energies on looking for the things on your list. Randomly walking through the shops is a sure-fire way to waste money.

It might be a little late today but over the course of the weekend, try to shop early in the day. The early morning is calm and that makes the experience more pleasant and less stressful and if you aren’t overly stressed you are less likely to make bad purchasing decisions.

Don’t focus on low-value stuff; concentrate on big-ticket items. The designer shoes, coats and handbags as well as the furniture and the tech cost more, so the discounts are worth more. These items also last longer and are less likely to fall victim to the vagaries of fashion.

It is also worth remembering your consumer rights. Even if you lose the run of yourself in the sales you won’t lose your rights.

Signs that say things like “No money refunded” or “Sale goods not exchanged” are meaningless and possibly illegal. Whether you pay full price or get a discount of 95 per cent, you have the same rights.

And what are they?

You have the right to expect a product to be of an acceptable standard, fit for its intended purpose and as advertised. If it is not, you are entitled to a repair, a replacement or a refund

If the price of something on the shelf is less than the price eventually quoted at the till, you don’t have the right to buy the product at the lower price.

Many shops have decent returns policies and accept exchanges because you have changed your mind. However, they are under no legal obligation to do this, and many suspend these polices during sale periods

If you are returning something bought in the sales because it is flawed, all you need is proof of purchase. That can take many forms, including a credit card receipt. It doesn’t have to be a store receipt.

When you are returning an item because you think it is faulty, do not automatically expect a refund. You have a right to a repair, a replacement or a refund, but the retailer gets to choose which is offered.

A shop cannot insist you deal directly with the manufacturer. As a consumer, your contract is always with the seller of the goods.

You can contact us at OnTheMoney@irishtimes.com with personal finance questions you would like to see us address. If you missed last week’s newsletter by me on why you spend gift vouchers sooner rather than later, you can read it here.