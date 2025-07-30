Consumer watchdog says Oasis tickets investigation is ongoing

Oasis returned to the stage in Cardiff: Ireland's consumer watchdog is investigating Ticketmaster's handling of sales of tickets for the band's upcoming Croke Park gigs. Photograph: The New York Times

Irish regulators are continuing to investigate multinational Ticketmaster over the sale of tickets to next month’s Oasis gigs at Croke Park.

Complaints from more than 100 people who sought tickets for the concerts on Saturday August 16th and Sunday August 17th in Croke Park, prompted the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to begin an investigation last September.

The consumer watchdog confirmed on Wednesday that the investigation of Ticketmaster’s handling of the Oasis tickets sale was “active and ongoing” but added it could not comment beyond that.

Announcing the investigation last year, Brian McHugh, commission chairman, warned that it would act if it found any breaches of consumer protection law.

The sale of tickets on August 31st last year sparked criticism from fans and politicians, who complained that “dynamic pricing” meant some people were paying far more than others for seats in the same section of the stadium.

In his statement, Mr McHugh acknowledged that businesses could react to customer demand but he stressed that the CCPC had legitimate concerns over how consumers were treated.

The investigation is one of several enforcement actions taken by the commission under consumer law highlighted in its annual report, which it published on Thursday.

Others include prosecuting supermarket chain Tesco for failing to include unit pricing on Clubcard promotional prices displayed in one of its Dublin stores.

The CCPC is also waiting on trial date for the prosecution of 13 public transport companies suspected of bid-rigging in school transport contracts. The Director of Public Prosecutions is bringing the case.

The commission safeguards consumers’ rights, enforces laws outlawing price fixing and banning powerful companies from using dominant positions in their markets to stymie competition.

It also oversees mergers to ensure that they do not damage commercial competition, leading to higher prices, lower quality and less choice for consumers.

According to its annual report, the commission last year opened five new investigations into suspected breaches of competition law. It carried out dawn raids on two premises as part of an ongoing cartel-related investigation into the home alarm industry.

The commission also removed or barred more than 178,000 unsafe products from the Irish market in 2024. Recalls included almost 10,000 babies’ sleepsuits and more than 2,400 toy construction trucks, the commission noted.

Mr McHugh noted that 2024 marked the commission’s tenth anniversary.

“Open, fair markets are the backbone of our economy’s success, ensuring that whether consumers are making small everyday purchases or major financial decisions, their interests are protected,” he said.