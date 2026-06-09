Energia is 'monitoring' energy prices, in a comment that may suggest it will follow other suppliers and raise prices. Photograph: Nicolas Koutsokostas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

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Energia is “monitoring” the impact of elevated and volatile global fuel prices on its business as it reported solid full-year results and eyes its imminent takeover by French private equity firm Ardian. As Joe Brennan reports, the comments follow moves by Electric Ireland, the ESB unit and largest gas and electricity supplier in the Republic, and Yuno Energy to announce increases in customer prices in recent weeks.

Ireland is not producing enough surveyors to deliver on its ambitious infrastructure plans, a report for the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) says. Dominic Coyle reports that the report, entitled Employment Outlook for the Surveying Profession 2026 – 2029, projects a shortage of more than 2,200 surveyors over those four years if the economy grows in line with Budget 2026.

Dominic also reports that concern about how much the State pays for medicines alongside general economic uncertainty and rising business costs are the main worries among pharmacists in Ireland.

The World Cup will be free to watch in Ireland once again this year, being broadcast on RTE. But as the price of sports TV rights move higher, and audiences become ever more fragmented, Hugh Linehan asks if this will be the case for much longer.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks at the virtues or otherwise of assisted living facilities. The sector isn’t as well developed here as it is in the likes of the US, but could it be the right call for you or your loved ones?

Kneat Solutions, the Limerick-headquartered software company listed in Toronto, has agreed to sell itself to US private equity group Thoma Bravo for 650 million Canadian dollars (€404 million). Joe Brennan has the story.

Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group has won planning permission to redevelop 1 North Wall Quay in Dublin, the current HQ of US banking giant Citi.

Almost a third of businesses worry about most about artificial intelligence (AI)-powered malware hitting their operations in the year ahead, according to a survey released by cybersecurity firm ESET. Conor Healy has the details.

A hospital consultant based at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin has expressed her medical concerns over the continued operation of a wood-fired pizza operation run by a Chawke family firm. Gordon Deegan reports.

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