Prime Cork city retail investment occupied by Boots for €2m

71–72 St Patrick’s Street is currently let to Boots and occupies a prominent corner position on Cork’s principal retail thoroughfare

A prime city-centre retail investment in the heart of Cork city, with significant asset management potential on the upper floors, is being brought to market with a guide price of €2 million.

The building at 71–72 St Patrick’s Street is let to UK pharmacy chain Boots. It occupies a prominent corner position on Cork’s principal retail thoroughfare, with neighbouring shops including Penneys, Brown Thomas, Marks & Spencer and Eason.

The property, which is being brought to the market by Colliers, comprises a three-storey mixed-use building extending to about 437sq m NIA (4,705sq ft), 561sq m GIA (6,037sq ft). The ground floor comprises about 197sq m NIA (2,123sq ft) and is let to Boots Ireland at a passing rent of €155,000 a year, reflecting a net initial yield of 7.05 per cent on acquisition, based on purchaser’s costs of 9.96 per cent.

Boots has been in occupation since 1987 and has recently recommitted to the property by way of a new lease from December 2025. This is due to expire in June 2032, with no break options.

Boots also owns a two-storey building that sits immediately to the rear of 71-72 St Patrick’s Street, underscoring their commitment to the property. Accessed from St Peter and Paul’s Place, the buildings interlink at ground and first floor and are used by Boots as storage areas, back office, canteen and staff areas.

The upper floors of the property, which have independent access, are currently vacant and previously operated in restaurant use. The accommodation comprises a mix of open-plan areas together with staff and kitchen facilities, and offers clear potential for refurbishment or repositioning to alternative uses, subject to planning permission.

Stephen Conway of Colliers said: “71–72 St Patrick’s Street represents an opportunity to acquire a high-profile city-centre investment, with excellent value-add potential, underpinned by a strong covenant in Boots.

“The quoting price of €2 million reflects a net initial yield of 7.05 per cent on acquisition, assuming standard purchaser’s costs of 9.96 per cent, and provides an incoming purchaser an excellent opportunity to drive rental growth on letting the upper floors."