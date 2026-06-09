First-time buyers refused Help to Buy after valuer said new home was worth €510,000

A couple has lost out on up to €30,000 in Help to Buy relief after a valuer said their home was worth more than the scheme allows. Photograph: iStock

A couple buying their first home have missed out on a tax refund up to €30,000 under the Help to Buy scheme over what they claim was a “typographical error” made by their valuer.

The Tax Appeals Commission has dismissed the first-time buyers’ appeal against a Revenue Commissioners’ decision last September to refuse the couple their Help to Buy application.

Payment was refused by Revenue Commissioners after it noted that the valuation of their self-build home on the bank’s mortgage approval letter was €510,000.

Revenue pointed out that to qualify for the scheme a property cannot be valued higher than €500,000.

Help to Buy allows first-time purchasers of newly-built homes worth no more than €500,000 to claim back up to €30,000 in income tax and deposit interest retention tax (Dirt) they have paid over the four years prior to the year of application.

More than 65,000 claims for the relief have been made successfully since it was introduced in 2017.

The couple blamed a “typo” by their valuer who estimated the value of the home at €510,000 instead of €500,000.

To date the Help to Buy scheme has helped over 65,000 individuals or couples to buy or build their own and the scheme can provide up to €30,000 to applicants through a tax refund.

In their appeal, the couple submitted that the €510,000 figure “was an unintentional typographical error by our valuer”. They said the actual agreed purchase price of the property is €500,000, as stated in the official letter from the valuer.

“Our mortgage letter of approval valued our purchase price of the house on completion as €510,000. At the time of approval, we were unaware of the significance of this valuation as this was our first time building/purchasing a property.”

An email from the valuer to the couple stated that “it has come to my attention that [in] the valuation that I carried out for the above, there was a typo error on the valuation. The value for the house should have been €500,000 not €510,000″.

However, in dismissing the couple’s appeal, Commissioner Jo Kenny said she was satisfied that the documentation presented shows that the valuation of the property, which was approved by the bank at the time the loan was entered into was €510,000, which exceeded the maximum purchase value of €500,000 provided for in the legislation.

Ms Kenny said she did not regard the fact that the valuer subsequently stated there was an error in the valuation as altering the valuation approved by the bank at the time the loan was entered into.

Ms Kenny said that while she has sympathy for the couple’s position, the legislation affords no discretion on the matter. She found the couple were not entitled to receive payment under the Help-to Buy and Revenue was correct to refuse the claim.