David McRedmond gets ready for life after An Post

David McRedmond doesn’t have long left at An Post as his term as chief executive nears its conclusion, but it seems the former TV3 boss won’t be retiring any time soon.

He has joined the board of Irish Life Assurance, the company said on Monday. In the usual gushing way with such press releases, chief executive Declan Bolger described McRedmond as “a strong addition” to the board.

“David is a thoughtful and highly regarded business leader. He brings a clear customer and commercial perspective, sound judgment and an understanding of the issues that matter to a business of Irish Life’s scale,” Bolger added, noting that his “experience and perspective will be an invaluable addition” to the boardroom.

It’s one of McRedmond’s first moves in advance of his time at An Post ending in the autumn. It’s not his first rodeo as a non-executive director – he was previously chairman of Eir, among other gigs so the basic environment of the boardroom is a familiar one.

And while one might expect him to pursue the so-called portfolio career of multiple board memberships and advisory roles, it will still allow him to take on another executive job if he fancies it.

Despite the fact that his decade at the helm of An Post is coming to an end, clearly he hasn’t checked out of the company just yet though.

Only last week this newspaper reported that he had joined a host of other postal service CEOs across Europe to call on the European Union to delay its plan to impose a €3 customs charge on small parcels delivered from outside the bloc.

In a letter to trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič – an old favourite for those of us who covered the Brexit talks – the heads of 20 state postal services, including McRedmond, warned the plan would have a severe impact on European small firms, consumers and postal traffic.

McRedmond may be about to have more time on his hands at the end of the summer, but somehow we think he’ll be able to fill his free time.