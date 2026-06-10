Sandyford aparthotel site with full planning permission for €3.65m

Strong interest from both developers and hotel operators is expected in the upcoming sale of an aparthotel site with full planning permission for 122 units in Sandyford, Dublin 18.

The site, in the heart of Sandyford Business District, is being brought to the market by joint agents Cushman & Wakefield and Browne Corrigan, quoting more than €3.65 million. The scheme was previously brought to market in 2025, with an asking price of €4.5 million. It offers developers the option to build short stay accommodation for the area.

The site, at Grafton House, is situated at Ballymoss Road, located among a mixture of existing office blocks and new high density residential schemes. The current premises extends to about 1,082sq m (11,648sq ft) over two storeys, and is laid out on a site which extends to about 0.24 hectares (0.55 acre). The property had most recently been in use as a temporary Educate Together school under a lease agreement to the Department of Education, but now comes with full vacant possession.

The property initially received full planning permission for the development of an aparthotel scheme in 2023 for 124 units. However, a subsequent planning amendment strategically omits the basement, while the number of units has fallen to 122. This is expected to help increase the viability of the development. Current permission, granted in 2026, is for 73 one-bed units and 49 two-beds. The rooms are 35–53sq m in size, with the completed scheme extending to nine stories in height with a gross floor area of 7,424 sq m (79,911 sq ft).

The site is near Stillorgan Luas Station, which provides a frequent service to and from the city centre, while it also benefits from easy access to the M50 motorway.

Selling agents Ross Harris and Peter Browne said: “Ready-to-go development opportunities of this scale, particularly in established locations such as Sandyford, are increasingly rare. Given the current undersupply of tourist, corporate and short-term accommodation in the surrounding area, we anticipate strong interest from both developers and hotel operators.”

The aparthotel sector remains active, amid an ongoing shortage of tourist accommodation. In March, Johnny Ronan’s RGRE property group lodged plans for an eight-storey 288-bedroom aparthotel for Dublin’s docklands. The development would be operated by Staycity, the Irish aparthotel specialist.