Sinn Féin leader challenges Taoiseach to ‘bring it on’ and name general election date

Budget 2025: Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald described the budget as 'directionless, lazy, copy-and-paste politics from the Government’s tired old playbook' and challenged Simon Harris to call a general election. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the public now has a clear choice to make in the general election and she called on the Taoiseach to “bring it on and name the date”.

Her remarks came as the Dáil debated Tuesday’s bumper budget amid intense speculation in political circles that the country will go to the polls next month.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said his message to people is that “this budget means that your bills and your taxes will go down and your family can keep more of your hard-earned money”.

The Fine Gael leader also said the Government will take “a prudent approach to meeting the needs of our country” in the use of the Apple tax and AIB share sale funds.

READ MORE

Attacking the Opposition he said: “nothing is ever enough. Every problem is just an opportunity to spread blame and not to try to work together on the solutions our country needs.”

Later Ms McDonald argued that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil “now believe they are cruising back into the doors of Government Buildings and waltzing back to power hand in hand,” adding: “The ordinary people of Ireland might have something to say about that.”

Ms McDonald criticised the budget as “directionless, lazy, copy-and-paste politics from the Government’s tired old playbook”.

She added: “There was a housing crisis before this budget and there will be a crisis after it.”

On Wednesday Mr Harris defended the budget after criticism from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) that it “repeats Ireland’s past mistakes of pumping billions into the economy which it is at full employment”.

The Taoiseach told Newstalk he was “not just running an economy”, he was “running a society”.

Responding to criticism from Ifac, he said the council was there “to keep politicians in line”; it had been set up by Government, “but my bosses are the people of Ireland”.

During an interview with RTÉ Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin reiterated his view that February would be the “ideal time” for an election.

He said he finds the “frenzy” of speculation “hard to understand because the difference between November and February isn’t enormous”.

He said February would allow the Government to get more legislation over the line, citing Bills on mental health, defamation and gambling.

[ Budget 2025 main points: Energy credits, bonus welfare payments, higher minimum wage and tax changesOpens in new window ]

At a press conference with Fine Gael candidates Mr Harris said it is his “constitutional prerogative to call the election but I have been very clear in relation to wanting to do this in a respectful way at the right time.

“I think this Government operates very well, I have great respect for the two Coalition leaders that I serve with, and I won’t be providing them with running commentaries or surprises.”

Mr Harris said he wants “the Government to finish its work”.

Elsewhere, ministers were quizzed by reporters on budget measures for their departments.

The Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke did not accept the “charge” that he has failed the hospitality sector by not delivering a VAT reduction he had pushed for.

Mr Burke sustained criticism from the hospitality industry after its call for the 13.5 per cent rate of VAT to be reduced to 9 per cent was not included in the budget.

He said he was confident the “suite of measures” including a €4,000 energy grant would make a difference for struggling pubs and restaurants.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed that the free hormone replacement therapy (HRT) scheme will not cover the cost of GP or pharmacist fees when it becomes available in January.

Mr Donnelly said he looked at covering all costs of HRT – which is typically used to relieve symptoms of menopause – but said “if we did that we would not have been able to make it available to all women”.

[ ‘You don’t have to feel like this’: Emilie Pine on starting HRTOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed that babies born in December will be eligible to receive the newborn grant when their mother receive their first child benefit payment in January.

The €420 treble child benefit grant is aimed at babies born from January next year but Ms Humphreys said she had been contacted in the past 24 hours by a lot of women whose babies are due in December and were worried their babies would be born too early for the grant.

Ms Humphreys said she did not want to see any woman or baby miss out adding “don’t worry the Christmas babies will be looked after”.