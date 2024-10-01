Budget 2025

Budget 2025 main points: double child benefit payments; universal electricity credits; pensions to increase

Universal Social Charge cut; higher income tax threshold to rise by €2,000; tax credits to increase; and free hormone replacement therapy among budget measures

Cost of living
Budget 2025: Two double child benefit payments before Christmas at €280 per child and a cut to student fees this year are among the measures set to be announced.
Jack Horgan-Jones
Tue Oct 01 2024 - 06:15

Here is what we know about Budget 2025 so far.

Expected in 2024

  • Two double child benefit payments before Christmas: €280 per child
  • Universal electricity credits: €250
  • Extra credits for renters
  • Student fees to be reduced by €1,000-€1,500 in this academic year
  • Wider eligibility for student grants
  • Reduced VAT on electricity and gas extended until April
  • Extra living-alone allowance
  • Lump sums for people with long-term disabilities

Expected in 2025

  • Universal Social Charge cut
  • Higher income tax threshold to rise by €2,000, and tax credits to increase
  • Free public transport for children under nine from summer 2025
  • Parents of newborn children to receive a once-off, triple child benefit payment
  • Mortgage interest relief extended
  • 80c minimum wage rise
  • Free schoolbooks up to Leaving Cert
  • 1,500 additional special needs assistants
  • 350 more special classes
  • Junior Cert and Leaving Cert fees waived
  • All welfare payments, including pensions, to increase by €12 per week
  • Inheritance tax thresholds to rise
  • Free hormone replacement therapy

Long-term changes

Jack Horgan-Jones

Jack Horgan-Jones

Jack Horgan-Jones is a Political Correspondent with The Irish Times