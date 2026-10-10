Christa Pike, who survived US execution attempt, is discharged from hospital

Christa Pike, who survived Tennessee’s attempt to execute her by lethal injection, has been moved back to prison, according to a statement released by her lawyers.

Pike (50) was discharged from the hospital and is back at the Deborah K Johnson Rehabilitation Centre, the women’s prison where she was housed for 30 years, her lawyers said in a statement.

Luke Ihnen, lawyer for Christa Pike. Photograph: George Walker

“She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances.

“She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery,” her lawyers said in a statement.

Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital as the state attempted to execute her by lethal injection on September 30th for the 1995 beating and stabbing death of classmate Colleen Slemmer.

Pike had been in a hospital since the failed execution.

The recovery marks a dramatic turnaround after Pike was declared brain-dead on Monday, before waking up and beginning to speak on Tuesday. Her ordeal has shocked many in the United States and overseas and galvanised critics of the death penalty.

Stephen Ferrell, a lawyer on Pike’s legal team, told the BBC that she was able to walk but remained mentally foggy. “What’s been described to me is that physically there’s quite a bit going on, that her arms are very injured and she’s not able to use them very much,” Ferrell said.

“She is up and walking for the first time today, but just around the room, not very far,” he added.

[ The Irish Times view on US executions: a barbaric practiceOpens in new window ]

Pike, was taken to hospital unconscious but alive from Tennessee’s execution chamber on September 30th, after receiving two doses of the barbiturate pentobarbital.

After the botched execution attempt, one of her lawyers called the process “cruel and torturous”, adding that he had counted seven needles in Pike’s left arm, “one of which appeared to be bent when it was pulled from her”.

Pike had lifted her head from the execution gurney to say her arms were burning as the drug was administered.

Pike’s team is seeking psychological support for her, given that “clearly is necessary now”, Ferrell said. On Wednesday, Pike was described as “angry and confused” after regaining consciousness.

Ferrell said of Pike’s mental state: “I think it’s kind of good and bad. Good that she is fairly with it, but she’s also somewhat foggy. She can lose her train of thought really easily and forgets where she’s going.”

He said it remains to be seen whether Pike makes a full recovery.

“I assume [Pike’s condition] will keep improving, but there could be some permanent damage. We don’t know that yet.” – AP