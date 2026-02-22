Man shot dead trying to ‘unlawfully’ enter Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Security agents at the entrance to US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. File photograph: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The ‌US secret service has said its agents shot and ​killed a man after he tried to unlawfully enter a secure perimeter at ​president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The man (20s) was ‌carrying ‌what ​appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, the agency ⁠said, adding ​that he was ​observed at the West Palm Beach resort’s north gate at around 1.30am on Sunday.

Although Trump often spends weekends at his resort, he was at the White House during this incident. US first lady Melania Trump was also at the White House on Saturday night.

The suspect’s ​intentions at the resort are unclear and his identity had not been released as of Sunday afternoon. He is understood to be form North Carolina and to have been reported missing a few days ago by his family.

The ⁠White House did ⁠not ​immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the secret service, the man was “observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can”.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw, speaking at a brief press conference, said the man was confronted by two Secret Service agents and a sheriff’s deputy.

“He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with them. At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” he said.

The two agents and the deputy “fired their weapons to neutralise the threat”, he added.

The FBI asked residents who live near Mar-a-Lago to check any security cameras they may have for footage that could help investigators.

Investigators believe the man left North Carolina and headed south, picking up a shotgun along the way, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, adding that the box for the gun was recovered from his vehicle.

Guglielmi said the man drove through the north gate of Mar-a-Lago as another vehicle was exiting.

There has been a series of violent incident involving political figures in the US in recent years.

In 2024, Trump faced two assassination attempts, including one at his golf course in West Palm Beach.

Melissa Hortman, ⁠a Democratic state lawmaker in Minnesota, was shot and killed last June along with ‌her husband.

Months later, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after being shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University. – Reuters/PA