US state politician and husband killed in ‘targeted’ attacks on two Democrats

US politician Melissa Hortman pictured speaking in January 2019. Hortman, a Democratic state representative, and her husband were fatally shot on Saturday, governor Tim Walz said. File photograph: Tim Gruber/ The New York Times

US politician Melissa Hortman and her husband have been killed in a politically motivated assassination, according to a state governor.

A second state politician, senator John Hoffman, and his wife were shot and wounded in the ‘targeted’ attack near Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on Saturday, said governor Tim Walz.

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” Mr Walz said at a press conference Saturday.

“Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

Mr Hoffman, a Democrat, was first elected in 2012 and runs Hoffman Strategic Advisors, a consulting firm.

He previously served as vice-chairman of the Anoka Hennepin School Board, which manages the largest school district in Minnesota. Mr Hoffman is married and has one daughter.

Ms Hortman was the top house Democratic leader in the state legislature and a former house speaker. She was first elected in 2004.

A police officer sets up a perimeter with police tape near the scene of the shooting. Photograph: Alex Kormann/ Star Tribune via AP

Mr Hoffman and Ms Hortman represented districts located north of Minneapolis.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said that authorities were actively searching for a suspect.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out to determine extent of injuries, but Ms Hortman and her spouse died from gunshot wounds, Mr Evans said.

Public safety commissioner Bob Johnson said the suspect was posing as a law enforcement officer.

He said: “Suspect exploited the trust of our uniforms, what our uniforms are meant to represent. That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honour and responsibility.”

Law enforcement officers including local police, sheriffs and the FBI at the scene. Photograph: Alex Kormann/ Star Tribune via AP

The shootings happened at a time when political leaders nationwide have been attacked, harassed and intimidated during a time of deep political divisions.

Giffords, the national gun violence prevention organisation led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, released the following statement.

“I am horrified and heartbroken by last night’s attack on two patriotic public servants,” Ms Giffords said.

“My family and I know the horror of a targeted shooting all too well. An attack against lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself.

“Leaders must speak out and condemn the fomenting violent extremism that threatens everything this country stands for.”

Ms Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 by a gunman who killed six people and injured 12 others.

She stepped down from congress in January 2012 to focus on her recovery. —Associated Press