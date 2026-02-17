Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has said everyone asked to testify on paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein should appear before a congressional committee, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former presidential candidate and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, have reached an agreement to testify in an investigation into Epstein, bowing to the threat of a contempt of congress vote against them.

Asked in an interview with the BBC whether Mountbatten-Windsor should appear before the committee, she said: “I think everyone should testify who is asked to testify.”

Millions of files relating to the Epstein investigation were released by the Department of Justice last month, but Clinton called on the Trump administration to make all the remaining documents public.

“Get the files out,” she told the BBC. “They are slow walking it.”

Clinton will appear before the House Oversight Committee on February 26th, the day before her husband becomes the first former president compelled to testify.

They have called for the hearings to be in public rather than behind closed doors.

“We will show up, but we think it would be better to be in public rather than a closed-door deposition,” she said.

“We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

Clinton said she had met Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years on sex trafficking charges and last week refused to answer questions when she appeared remotely before the committee, “on a few occasions”.

The former secretary of state said she and her husband were being used as a distraction by the Trump administration.

In response, president Donald Trump told the BBC in Air Force One he had been “exonerated” and that “Clinton and many other Democrats have been pulled in” to the investigation. – PA