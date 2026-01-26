Eastern US paralysed by snow and freezing rain

The Hamilton Heights neighborhood in New York. National Guard troops have been mobilised in the city. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of millions of Americans hunkered down on Monday or ventured out to help ‍neighbours under bitter cold, blizzards andfreezing rain from a huge winter storm that paralysed the eastern United States.

From New York and Massachusetts in the ‍northeast to Texas and North Carolina in the south, roads were frozen with ice and buried under snow.

In some southern states, residents faced winter conditions unseen in those areas for decades, with inch-thick ice coating branches, bringing down trees and power lines.

Flights were cancelled, schools were shut and volunteers staffed emergency shelters to ‌provide warmth for the needy and homeless.

“I just saw a need for getting people out of the cold,” said Ryan DuVal, who owns a vintage firetruck and was driving it through ⁠the frozen streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma, looking for people who needed help.

Snow blankets Chinatown in Boston, Massachusetts. Photograph: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

“You know, just cruise the streets, see someone, offer a ride. ‌If ​they ‍take it, great. If not, I can at least warm them up in the truck and just get them a water, meal, something. And it’s just giving back to the community like everybody should do.”

Winter storm warnings covered 118 million people. An estimated 157 million were warned to bundle up against cold, ranging from minus 18 degrees along the ⁠Canadian border to below freezing as far south as the Gulf of Mexico.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said she had mobilised National ⁠Guard troops in New York City, Long Island and ⁠the Hudson Valley to assist with the state’s emergency storm response.

A man rides a snowboard holding an American flag near the US Capitol in Washington. Photograph: Al Drago/Getty Images

Announcing that schools would be shut for a remote school day, New York City’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani quipped: “I know that this may disappoint some students, so if you do see ‍me, feel free to throw a snowball at me.”

The onslaught of snow, ice and winds hit air travel especially hard, with major carriers forced to cancel more than 11,000 US flights scheduled for Sunday, according to an industry tracking service FlightAware.com.

More than 820,000 electricity customers were without power as of 9am Irish time across a swathe of southern states from Texas to Virginia, according to PowerOutage.us.

A broken tree near electrical wiresin east Nashville, Tennessee. Photograph: Kate Dearman/Bloomberg

The worst-hit was Tennessee, accounting for nearly a third of the outages. Calling the storm “historic,” US president Donald Trump on Saturday approved federal emergency disaster declarations for a dozen states, mostly in the mid-south.

While the storm system was expected to drift away from the east coast into ‌the Atlantic on Monday, more Arctic ‌air was forecast to rush in behind it, prolonging bitter cold, icy conditions over the next few days, the weather service said. – Reuters