Jimmy Kimmel says he never intended to make light of Charlie Kirk’s death

US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel said he never intended to make light of Charlie Kirk's murder, saying: 'I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.' Photograph: AP

Jimmy Kimmel insisted he never meant to make light of Charlie Kirk’s murder as he returned to his ABC show following a five-day suspension.

Mr Kimmel’s late-night show was back on air on Tuesday after the comedian had been suspended indefinitely in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of the conservative activist.

In a monologue after Mr Kirk’s death, Mr Kimmel said “many in Maga land are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and that “the Maga gang” was “desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them”.

After a standing ovation on his return, Mr Kimmel said: “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.

“I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”

President Donald Trump was critical of Mr Kimmel’s return even before the programme had gone to air.

Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform: “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.

“The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.

“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.”

His post continued: “He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.

“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars.

“This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

Mr Kimmel hit back with a couple of jokes at Mr Trump’s expense.

In the early stage of his opening monologue, he referred to the president’s unsubstantiated claim that pregnant women taking paracetamol could lead to autism by saying: “I’m not sure who had a weirder 48 hours – me or the CEO of Tylenol.”

After thanking everyone who had been in touch with him over the last week, Mr Kimmel added: “Maybe, weirdly, most of all I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe but support my right to share those beliefs anyway – people I never would have imagined.”

He showed a clip from 2022 in which Mr Trump outlines the importance of free speech, followed by an interview from last week in which the president said Kimmel had “no talent and no ratings”, responding: “Tonight I do.” – PA