Jimmy Kimmel Live will return to the air on Tuesday, says Disney

US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return to the air on Tuesday

Disney said Jimmy Kimmel Live will return to its ABC network lineup on Tuesday, six days after it suspended the talk-show host following threats by the Federal Communications Commission chairman over comments the host had made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In announcing the decision to bring Kimmel back to the airwaves, ABC’s parent company said it had suspended production of the show “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country”.

[ Hugh Linehan: Suspension of Jimmy Kimmel is a ratcheting-up of Donald Trump’s attack on free speechOpens in new window ]

The Disney statement went on to say the company felt some of Kimmel’s comments in question “were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

However, after further discussions with the ABC late-night host, “we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” Disney said. - Reuters

More to follow ...