US

Jimmy Kimmel Live will return to the air on Tuesday, says Disney

Talk show host was suspended after comments he made about the killing of Charlie Kirk

US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return to the air on Tuesday
US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return to the air on Tuesday
Mon Sept 22 2025 - 21:00

Disney said Jimmy Kimmel Live will return to its ABC network lineup on Tuesday, six days after it suspended the talk-show host following threats by the Federal Communications Commission chairman over comments the host had made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In announcing the decision to bring Kimmel back to the airwaves, ABC’s parent company said it had suspended production of the show “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country”.

Hugh Linehan: Suspension of Jimmy Kimmel is a ratcheting-up of Donald Trump’s attack on free speech ]

The Disney statement went on to say the company felt some of Kimmel’s comments in question “were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

However, after further discussions with the ABC late-night host, “we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” Disney said. - Reuters

READ MORE

Charlie Kirk: White House plans broad crackdown on liberal groups

Ukraine war: Mixed signals from European states on any future peacekeeping force

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrives in Beijing on board armoured train ahead of military parade

Friedrich Merz’s first 100 days in office: Furious allies and disastrous polls

More to follow ...

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter