Tiger Woods released on bail after arrest following Florida crash

Tiger Woods has posted bail after being involved in a car crash in Florida. Photograph: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire.

Tiger Woods was released from jail late on Friday after posting bail following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in relation to a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida.

The crash did not cause any significant injuries.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Woods ‌showed signs of impairment at the crash scene. He tested negative for alcohol impairment on a breathalyser check but refused a urinalysis test and was arrested on ​suspicion of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The crash occurred in the city where Woods lives around 2pm local time.

Woods was booked at the county jail in Stuart, Florida, at about 3pm. He was released on bail eight hours later, the minimum allowed ​under state law, according to Martin County sheriff John Budensiek.

In a press conference, Budensiek said that Woods’s Land Rover unsuccessfully attempted to pass a truck with a ⁠pressure cleaner on its trailer. Woods’ car hit the trailer, landed on its side and continued down the road, ‌the sheriff said.

Woods ​and the driver of the truck were uninjured, the sheriff reported.

“This could have been a lot worse,” Budensiek said.

Officers responding to the scene found Woods to be impaired, according ⁠to Budensiek, who added that alcohol was not believed to ​be involved.

Police released a photograph of Tiger Woods. Photograph: Martin County Sheriff's Office

“They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries ‌that he had. We did take that into ​account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests.”

Woods (50) was involved ​in a one-car crash in Southern California in February of 2021 that caused multiple leg fractures. No charges were filed. The incident impacted Woods’s golf career and he has appeared in minimal PGA Tour events since.

In May of 2017 Woods also was arrested on a DUI charge in Jupiter Island and eventually pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was given one year of probation, along with a $250 fine and 50 hours of community service.

Woods is not expected to participate in next month’s Masters Tournament but reportedly had registered to participate in the US Senior Open.

A ‌15-time major winner on the ⁠PGA Tour, Woods had recently hinted at participating on the Champions Tour now that he is 50.

“I’m trying. Put it that way,” Woods said at last month’s Genesis Invitational near Los Angeles, when asked about playing ‌again. “The disc replacement has been one thing ... I’ve had a fused back and now a disc replacement, so it’s challenging.

“And now, I entered a new decade, ​so that number is starting to sink in and has us thinking about the opportunity ​to be able to play in a cart. That’s something that, as I said, I won’t do out here on [in PGA Tour events] because I don’t believe in it. But on the Champions Tour, that’s certainly [an] opportunity.” – Reuters/Field Level Media