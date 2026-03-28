‘That’s a lie’: Rubio denies Zelenskiy claim US is demanding Kyiv give up eastern Donbas

US secretary of state Marco Rubio (L) and Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha arrive for a G7 meeting outside Paris, on March 27th, 2026. Photograph: Alain JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, rejected Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s assertion that the Trump administration is demanding Kyiv hand over its eastern Donbas region to Russia to receive US security guarantees in any ceasefire plan.

Speaking on Friday, Rubio disputed Zelenskiy’s recent comments and said the US has made no such stipulation in its talks with Ukraine.

“That’s a lie,” Rubio said. “And I saw him say that. And it’s unfortunate he would say that because he knows that’s not true and that’s not what he was told.”

Zelenskiy this week told Reuters the US was making its offer of security guarantees for Ukraine contingent on the ceding of the Donbas region, the industrial heartland long coveted by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said the US still has a critical role to play in ending the war with Russia, adding that he had met Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in France.

“Ukraine’s proposals are realistic and doable. Pressure on Russia is key to make Moscow end the war,” Sybiha posted to X on Friday.

“We also spoke about the developments in the Middle East. Ukraine’s position is that the regimes in Moscow and Tehran work together to prolong the war.”

There are fears the US-Israeli war on Iran has diverted attention away from finding peace in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, French public television came under severe criticism on Friday for airing a prime-time interview with Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

The France 2 television channel aired 10 minutes of the pre-recorded interview during its Thursday evening news, while the full hour-long version was posted online.

More than four years into Russia’s full-scale invasion on Ukraine, Lavrov on France 2 claimed Moscow was intent on defending “international law”.

Lavrov said US-Israeli strikes on Iran that sparked the Middle East war had breached these rules. But he rejected any notion of Russia breaking international law in Ukraine, claiming its forces never targeted “exclusively civilian” targets.

Ukraine’s ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, said on X people must be wondering why French television had given a platform to “a war criminal”.

The French foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, responded by saying Russia does not defend international law either in Ukraine or Iran with its actions.

“Mr Lavrov was able to calmly spread his propaganda last night on a French television channel ... you do not defend international law by launching a war of aggression,” Barrot told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in France.

in Russia, Moscow has denied reports that Vladimir Putin asked Russian oligarchs to donate to fund the Ukraine war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said one of the businessmen at a closed-door meeting on March 26th proposed donating money to the state, and Putin welcomed this initiative.