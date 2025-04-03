Trump tariffs: EU prepared to respond with countermeasures if talks fail, von der Leyen says

Main Points:

Trump has announced a 20 per cent tariff on imports into the US from the European Union from today.

In some potential relief for Ireland, pharmaceuticals will be covered by tariffs for now, according to the White House

Taoiseach Micheál Martin criticised the move, saying there was “no justification” for it

Ursula von der Leyen said it was major blow to the world economy and the EU was prepared to respond with countermeasures if talks failed.

Welcome to our Live Coverage of the global tariffs on imports to the United States announced by President Donald Trump last night, including 20 per cent tariffs to “pathetic” Europe.

“I feel that many of you feel let down by our oldest ally,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a video statement last night, in which she promised there would be reciprocal measures.

In Ireland, Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded by saying that the tariffs were bad for the world economy.

“Tariffs drive inflation, hurt people on both sides of the Atlantic, and put jobs at risk.

He said Europe would work in unity and that the Irish economy was resilient and would weather the storm. However, he said the State now needs to focus on factors that we can control, including improving our competitiveness and investing in infrastructure”.

I would like to speak to my fellow Europeans ↓ pic.twitter.com/h00KZ1McsY — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 3, 2025

What we are expecting this morning

Tánaiste Simon Harris will be speaking at around 7.30am giving his first detailed reaction to the tariffs.

The European Commission is expected to also set out this morning the process by which the EU will respond to the tariffs, and begin to scope out the retaliatory meastures that will be taken.

Already most of President Trump’s Cabinet has been out (mainly on Fox News) giving details of measures and future measures. Howard Lutnick, the Commerce Secretary, has been chiding the EU over the trade barriers on US agricultural products.

He has come out with this outlandish statement.





Two words come to mind. Hormones. Chlorinated.