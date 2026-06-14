Archbishop condemns ‘outrageous’ violence towards migrant communities in NI

Catholic Primate Eamon Martin praised the 'tremendous gifts' brought to sectors such as the health service by people from other countries, and said racism is a 'grave sin'. Photograph: Tom Honan

The Catholic Archbishop of Ireland has spoken out against the “outrageous” violence shown towards migrant communities during disorder sparked by a stabbing attack in north Belfast.

Archbishop Eamon Martin praised the “tremendous gifts” brought to sectors such as the health service by people from other countries, and said racism is a “grave sin”.

His comments, made during Mass in Portadown and Lurgan, followed days of demonstrations across Northern Ireland after Stephen Ogilvie was attacked on Monday.

The archbishop said: “I am very conscious of course of the fear and anxiety that many are feeling this week after the brutal knife attack on a man’s life in Belfast, which was followed by outrageous and orchestrated violence against the homes and businesses of migrant communities in our towns and cities.”

He described the past week as “traumatic” and said: “On behalf of the many good people in our communities, I want to express our shock and horror at the hatred and violence that has been shown on our streets to friends and neighbours who have come from around the world to live, work and pray among us here in Ireland.”

The religious leader said migration had been a “big feature” of Irish history for generations before referring to the young people who leave the island to seek new skills and experience.

“Now we hear angry and hate-filled voices, especially on social media, calling for us ‘to close our borders and our hearts to the newcomer’,” he added.

“Ironically, that reminds us of the way that, during some dark days, our own Irish emigrants abroad were suspected and unjustly targeted.”

[ A visual timeline of how foreign agitators helped spark racist riots in BelfastOpens in new window ]

Martin added: “We are well aware of the tremendous gifts that people from other countries are already bringing to our health and hospitality services, to our businesses and retail outlets, to our construction and technology sectors, and to the revitalisation of many areas and neighbourhoods which had become neglected and run down.”

He said that in recent days, “we have seen again how fear can be stirred up, how difference can be treated as threat, and how people can be targeted because of their race, background or identity”.

Concluding the homily, he said: “Let me be very clear today: racism is a grave sin and Christians like us must stand strongly against it.” – PA