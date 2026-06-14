Ger Brennan reveals that Jarlath Burns apologised for comments about suspension

Dublin manager Ger Brennan on the sideline during the game against Cavan in Breffni Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin manager Ger Brennan made it clear that he wasn’t going to dwell excessively on the controversial 12-week suspension that ended at the weekend, allowing him to take his place on the sideline for his side’s win over Cavan. He revealed that GAA president Jarlath Burns had apologised to him for comments made on Morning Ireland about the suspension.

He further called for Dublin’s next match to be taken out of Croke Park and played in Parnell Park, the county’s official home but where they haven’t played a championship match for 22 years.

Burns’s description of comparisons between Brennan’s interaction with a Galway backroom member at the league match in March and Donegal manager Jim McGuinness’s push on a Kerry player at half-time in their All-Ireland match in Killarney as “irrational” prompted the Dublin manager to issue a statement through his solicitor.

“I don’t have a whole lot more to add to it,” he said after Dublin’s 11-point win in Cavan on Sunday, “other than to thank again the people who supported me behind the scenes and all of yourselves, to be fair to you in terms of common sense being applied.

“To be fair to Jarlath Burns, he did ring me last week. We had a lovely conversation on the phone, he was sincere, honest and he apologised. I accepted it. We move on, concentrating on the football from my point of view, and then congress is the opportunity to try to avoid this happening again.”

Brennan’s ban includes two league matches next season, a sanction he is likely to challenge.

“I should be on the sideline for two league games next year. The ban needs to be layered in terms of the CCCC having some sort of discretion to be able to ... acknowledge mitigating circumstances, history, and what not.”

Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan looks on after a two-point effort against Cavan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

He was asked had the away match helped to reignite the team’s championship challenge, away from the pressures of Croke Park where the team has lost its last three championship matches - the All-Ireland round one against Louth, the Leinster final against Westmeath and last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Tyrone.

“I think so. The evidence speaks for itself and if we are to get a home draw – I know our senior hurlers have a big game away to Clare on Saturday night – I’d love to go and play, if it was a home draw for Dublin, probably on a Sunday in Parnell Park and get out of Croke Park.”

That would be your preference?

“It would, yeah.”

On the match itself, ultimately a straightforward enough 1-24 to 0-16 victory over a Cavan side that kept in touch until the final quarter, he emphasised the result.

“I think we got the job done just about getting the results and again being in the draw. I’m very happy with how the lads have applied themselves today and they’re very, very focused. The guys worked hard, it was hot out there as I’m still sweating here but it was quite hot out there for both sets of players.”

With Donegal, Mayo or Armagh waiting in the next round, it won’t get any cooler.