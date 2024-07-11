Biden refers to Zelenskiy as Putin before immediately correcting himself

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy (right) reacts after being introduced as Russian leader Vladimir Putin by US president Joe Biden at a Nato event in Washington DC. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Getty

US president Joe Biden on Thursday night mistakenly referred to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy as “President Putin” before correcting himself at the Nato summit in Washington.

“And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Mr Biden said, referring to Mr Zelenskiy, before correcting himself.

“Going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskiy. I am so focused on beating Putin,” Biden said while correcting himself.

The room at the summit gasped when Mr Biden misidentified Mr Zelenskiy as Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Mr Biden has been under intense scrutiny in recent days and has faced doubts, including from members of his own Democratic Party, about his re-election chances after a weak and faltering performance in a debate late last month against republican former president Donald Trump.

Mr Biden plans to hold a solo press conference at the Nato summit later on Thursday night, his first time facing the press alone since November.

Mr Biden’s remarks came as Nato members extended support to Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion that began in February 2022. The United States has been Ukraine’s most important partner in military assistance amid the war.

