Kamala Harris could be part of an all-female ticket to challenge Donald Trump

The week has generated such a blizzard of speculation and controversy in American politics that a small but vital moment of clarity was overlooked. Asked if she would consider running for president if Joe Biden stepped away, Gretchen Whitmer, the no-nonsense Michiganite who has come to represent for many Democrats a dream candidate for the White House, was unequivocal in her response. “No,” she replied with the candour that is part of her appeal.

“It’s a distraction more than anything. I don’t like seeing my name in articles like that because I’m totally focused on governing and campaigning for the ticket,” said the Michigan governor.

The Democratic Party has fallen into a bizarre, public game of fantasy-presidency and Whitmer ruling herself out once has left Kamala Harris, maligned for much of her vice-presidency during the Biden administration, as the most likely – maybe the only – potential saviour of the Democrats’ campaign.

If Biden, his family and campaign managers ultimately listen to the increasingly unsubtle hints from erstwhile friends and allies and take the monumental decision to end his campaign, then Harris may suddenly become the Democrats last and only chance of preventing Donald Trump from returning to the White House. In the meantime, she has found herself in the curious role of campaigning vigorously (it is hardly a coincidence that Harris has, over the past few weeks, taken on the more arduous West Coast rallies) and presenting a steadfast loyalty to her president while the public suddenly sees her through the lens of potential nominee.

The advantages of having Harris inherit the nomination are obvious. She can spend the money raised for the Biden-Harris ticket without legal complications arising. Bypassing Harris in favour of a new candidate would be awkward to explain away: it would be a de-facto admission that she was chosen for vice-president as a Diversity, Equality and Inclusion candidate.

Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign was sufficiently lacklustre for many party strategists to have grave worries about her ability to spar with a political opponent with the venom and elusiveness of Trump. But unpopular as Harris has been throughout her years as VP, her authoritative and passionate defence of reproductive rights has led to a degree of revisionism. And if Harris has failed to register with the public over the term of the Biden administration, how much opportunity has she been given to do so?

As Biden’s public appearances and utterances become frail and unconvincing, Harris has come to appear increasingly engaged, warm and confident on public platforms. This became strikingly clear on the night of Biden’s debate meltdown in Atlanta when, less than half an hour after the show had ended, she made an unscheduled appearance on CNN to defend her president. She spoke well and was loyal throughout what was an impossible defence. But most importantly, she offered a refreshing change of voice, face, tone, message and gender from what 50 million people had just witnessed: two embittered male seniors of whom the US has grown tired, bickering and squabbling in a wearisome exchange of hackneyed perspectives that degenerated into a truly pathetic slinging of insults over their respective golf games.

At 59, Harris belongs to a different generation from Biden and Trump. And, of course, her potential elevation to the top of the Democrat ticket would create a glittering question mark over who would become her running mate. Here is where Whitmer could re-enter the picture. The boldest scenario would see Whitmer (52) emerge as a running mate to Harris. One of Whitmer’s most significant achievements as governor of Michigan was to sign the repeal of the state’s 1931 abortion ban, followed by the Reproductive Health Act, which expanded women’s health-related rights, issues which Harris has come to champion. And Whitmer is an established name and figure in the Rust Belt states, which will define the outcome of the election. Both women are former prosecutors and would, of course, be facing down an opponent who is a convicted felon.

An all-female Democratic ticket would represent a radical departure in American politics. But the airwaves are clogged with voices warning that this summer represents an emergency for US democracy. And that demands a brave response. Several polls show that right now, Harris is tied with Trump in “what if” questions about the presidency, with months left for her to deliver the message that many Democrats and voters fear Biden can no longer do.

There is a scenario still achievable for the Democrats in which Biden passes the torch with grace and facilitates a historic progression in US politics: his last contribution could become his defining one.

The bold presentation of a Harris-Whitmer ticket may not be enough to persuade sufficient numbers of Democratic and undecided voters to send them to the White House. But at the very least, the party wouldbe able to point to the fact that out of this chaotic moment, it responded with integrity and courage and offered a clear alternative to the dismal, fear-laden vision of America offered by Trump.