Hawaii wildfires: Survivors return to ravaged homes as death toll rises to 67

Resident Sarah Salmonese sits where her apartment once stood in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, two days after it was devastated by wildfire. Photograph: Go Nakamura/New York Times

The death toll from the devastating Hawaii wildfires rose to 67 on Friday as evacuated residents of Lahaina, a former royal capital of Hawaii, began re-entering their ravaged neighbourhoods after one of the worst natural disasters in the state’s history.

Long lines of cars waited at roadblocks to cross into the town at noon local time. Officials, including senator Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, have warned that the number of fatalities will rise further as responders search hundreds of charred buildings on the island’s western coast.

“The death count that we had so far really constitutes anyone who was visible from outside of the buildings,” Mr Schatz said, “and so we are expecting bad news over the next couple of days.”

Anthony Garcia assessed the devastation as he stood under historic Lahaina’s banyan tree, now charred, with neat piles of branches swept up next to another heap filled with dead animals – cats, roosters and other birds killed by the smoke and flames.

“If I don’t do something, I’ll go nuts,” Mr Garcia said, who lost everything he owned. “I’m losing my faith in God.”

On Friday the fires that tore through parts of Maui were still short of full containment and being battled by firefighters.

Attorney general Anne Lopez’s office announced it will conduct a comprehensive review of decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires.

She said in a statement: “My department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review.

“As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this process of understanding.”

A woman digs through rubble of a home destroyed by wildfire. Photograph: Rick Bowmer/ AP

Nearly every building was destroyed on Front Street, the heart of Lahaina and the economic hub of the island.

Surviving roosters, which are known to roam Hawaii streets, meandered through the ashes, and there was an eerie traffic jam of charred cars that didn’t escape the inferno.

“It hit so quick, it was incredible,” resident Kyle Scharnhorst said as he surveyed his apartment complex’s damage. “It was like a war zone.”

The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people.

An even deadlier tsunami in 1946, which killed more than 150 on the Big Island, prompted the development of the territory-wide emergency system that includes sirens, which are sounded monthly to test their readiness.

But many fire survivors said in interviews that they did not hear any sirens or receive a warning that gave them enough time to prepare, realising they were in danger only when they saw flames or heard explosions nearby.

Burnt out cars line the sea wall after the wildfire in Lahaina. Photograph: Rick Bowmer/ AP

Lynn Robinson, who lost her home, said: “There was no warning.

“There was absolutely none. Nobody came around. We didn’t see a fire truck or anybody.”

Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people had to run for their lives.

Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations – but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.

Governor Josh Green warned that the death toll would likely rise as search and rescue operations continue. Authorities set a curfew from 10pm until 6am on Saturday.

“The recovery’s going to be extraordinarily complicated, but we do want people to get back to their homes and just do what they can to assess safely, because it’s pretty dangerous,” Mr Green told Hawaii News Now.

The wildfire is the deadliest in the US since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise. – Agencies