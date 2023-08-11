Irish in Maui tell of ‘living nightmare’ as wildfires tear through communities

Peter O'Riordan and his family on Maui before the wildfires.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of a small number of Irish citizens affected by wildfires in Maui that have killed 55 and left hundreds missing.

The Department advised those currently in Hawaii to stay away from affected areas, comply with evacuation orders and follow the instructions of emergency services.

Former Xposé presenter Peter O’Riordan, who now lives on Maui, said on Twitter he had lost his home in the wildfires, describing the situation as “a living nightmare”.

Peter O’Riordan said on Twitter on Thursday: “I’m literally just in pure devastation, I don’t know how we will proceed as a community. We have all lost everything.”

House gone, car gone, kids house gone, grandmas house gone, everyone out safe …….this is a living nightmare

— Pete the Treat (@PeterORIordan1) August 9, 2023

Mike O’Dwyer, originally from Co Tipperary and owner of Mulligans on the Blue bar and restaurant in Maui, said his family have evacuated their home.

“A lot of things go through your head, you start wondering about life and everything that’s going on around you, and what means something and what should you take,” he told RTÉ's Prime Time on Thursday.

“Basically we took our passports and my daughter took her favourite clothes, but that was it.”

Any Irish citizens requiring consular assistance in Maui can contact the Consulate General of Ireland in Los Angeles on +13102795380or the Department on +35314082000