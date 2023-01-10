Trump executive sentenced to five months in prison over tax fraud scheme

Former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg arrives for a sentencing hearing at Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday. He was sentenced to five months in prison. Photograph: Michael Santiago/Getty Images

Allen Weisselberg, a long-time executive for Donald Trump who served as the star prosecution witness in the criminal trial of the former president’s real estate company, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months in jail for helping engineer a 15-year tax fraud scheme at the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg (75), is expected to be sent to New York’s notorious Rikers Island jail. The Trump organisation’s former chief financial officer pleaded guilty in August, admitting that from 2005 to 2017 he and other executives received bonuses and perks that saved the company and themselves money.

The sentence was imposed by Justice Juan Merchan in a New York state court in Manhattan, who oversaw the trial of the Trump organisation, which was convicted in December on all counts it faced. Though no longer chief financial officer, Weisselberg remains on paid leave from the Trump organisation.

Weisselberg, who also has paid about $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest as part of his punishment, will likely serve 100 days in jail with time off for good behaviour.

Weisselberg testified that Mr Trump signed bonus and tuition checks, and other documents at the heart of prosecutors’ case, but was not in on the tax fraud scheme. He testified in November that he hoped to get a $500,000 bonus this month, and that the company is paying his lawyers.

Mr Trump was not charged and has denied wrongdoing.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who attended Weisselberg's sentencing, is still investigating his business practices.

Judge Merchan is also set to sentence the Trump organisation on Friday. Penalties are limited to $1.6 million.

Weisselberg remains a defendant in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s $250 million civil lawsuit alleging that Trump and his company inflated asset values and Trump’s net worth. – Reuters

