UK police announce investigation into David Walliams allegations

David Walliams, one of Britain’s best-known television personalities and top-selling children’s authors, has denied any wrongdoing. Photograph: Dave Thompson/PA

The Metropolitan police have announced a criminal investigation into David Walliams over alleged sexual misconduct.

In reports by the Guardian and ITV News, Walliams (55), has been accused by multiple women of using his power and celebrity status to prey on young women and teenagers for sex.

Details of the allegations were revealed after a court rejected a legal attempt by Walliams aimed at preventing publication. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Walliams is one of Britain’s best-known television personalities and top-selling children’s authors.

In a statement announcing the criminal investigation, the Metropolitan Police said the serious allegations it was investigating were separate from those reported by news organisations. “In recent days, the Met has received a number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences involving a man now in his 50s.

“Those who have come forward are being supported by specialist officers.

“The allegations are separate from those reported by ITN and the Guardian. However, as part of their investigation, detectives are also proactively reviewing that reporting to establish whether there is any evidence of offences.”

Det Supt Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened.

“We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process.”

In a letter addressed to journalists working on the media investigation, Walliams wrote: “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with.

“I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.”

He added: “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.” – Guardian