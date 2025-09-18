UK

Watch live: Trump and Starmer press conference at Chequers

Event could overshadow carefully planned pageantry of the US president’s state visit to the UK

Thu Sept 18 2025 - 13:45

US president Donald Trump is visiting Chequers, British prime minister Keir Starmer’s country retreat, on the final day of his trip to the UK.

Mr Trump’s visit has been accompanied by the announcement of US investments in the UK worth €173 billion £150 billion.

But talks between the two leaders are culminating in a news conference which could overshadow the carefully-planned pageantry designed to reinforce the “special relationship” between the countries.

With the UK set to recognise a Palestinian state within days, divisions over Israel’s actions in Gaza could be exposed.

The sacking of Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the US over his friendship with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein could also cast a shadow over the event.

The extent of US support for Ukraine and the pressure Mr Trump could apply to Vladimir Putin could also feature.

