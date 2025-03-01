Starmer insists Ukraine has ‘full backing of UK’ as he meets Zelenskiy at No 10

Keir Starmer has told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy he has “full backing across the United Kingdom”, and that Britain stands with Ukraine “for as long as it may take”.

As the pair met at Downing Street, Mr Zelenskiy told the British prime minister “we count on your support”. Their meeting comes a day after the Ukrainian leader’s heated exchange with US president Donald Trump in the White House’s Oval Office.

European leaders will join Mr Starmer and Mr Zelenskiy at No 10 on Sunday for a defence summit. King Charles will also meet with the Ukrainian leader on Sunday as part of his visit to Britain.

In contrast with the terse exchange in the Oval Office, the meeting between Mr Starmer and the Ukrainian president appeared warm. The prime minister, who usually stands at the doorstep of No 10 to meet world leaders, walked towards Mr Zelenskiy to meet him as he arrived. They then shared a hug before approaching the famous black door of No 10 together.

READ MORE

A group of pro-Ukrainian demonstrators could be seen outside the gates of the street, and were heard to cheer as Mr Zelenskiy’s convoy drove by.

At the top of their meeting, Mr Starmer said: “I hope you heard some of that cheering in the street. That is the people of the United Kingdom coming out to demonstrate how much they support you and how much they support Ukraine, and our absolute determination to stand with you, unwavering determination, to achieve what we both want to achieve, which is a lasting peace, a lasting peace for Ukraine, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine.

“So important for Ukraine, so important for Europe, and so important for the United Kingdom.” –PA