Trump says US to pause operation to escort ships through Strait of Hormuz

Main Points

US president Donald ‌Trump has halted a US military operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz

The strait has been virtually shut since the US and Israel attacked Iran, blocking 20 per cent of world oil supplies and driving global energy prices higher

Trump says the reason for halting the ship escorts was because ‘great progress’ has been made towards a peace agreement with Iran

So far, only two merchant ships are known to have passed through the Strait with US assistance

Hundreds more are bottled up in the Persian Gulf. At this rate it could take years to clear

There was no immediate reaction from Tehran

Oil prices, which have soared 50 per cent since the US and Israel attacks, fell below $100 per barrel overnight

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran could not be allowed to control traffic through the strait

Key Reads

Lebanon’s health ministry says more than 2,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since March 2nd and over a million people displaced.

A displaced woman sits outside her tent on a rainy day at a makeshift camp for displaced people in Beirut, Lebanon, May 5th 2026. Photograph: EPA

Rubio says Hizbullah a block to Israel-Lebanon peace

A girl rides a bicycle at a makeshift camp for displaced people in Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: Wael Hamzeh/EPA

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said peace between Israel and Lebanon was achievable but that the Lebanese militant group Hizbullah was ​a problem.

“By and large, I think a peace deal between Lebanon and Israel is imminently achievable, and should be,” Rubio told reporters at the White House. “The problem with Israel ​and Lebanon is not Israel or Lebanon, it’s Hizubullah.”

Lebanon’s government wants a permanent deal ⁠with Israel that would end a repeated cycle of ‌Israeli ‌invasions ​and strikes, while stopping short of saying it wants a peace agreement. Israel says any deal must permanently disarm Iran-backed Hizbullah.

“What ⁠has to happen in ​Lebanon, what everybody wants to see, is ​that you have a Lebanese government with the capability to go after ‌ Hizbullah and take Hizbullah apart," Rubio ​said.

Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hizbullah fired missiles at Israel ⁠on March 2nd, three days ⁠into the US-Israeli ​war on Iran. Israel later widened a ground invasion into Lebanon’s south.

Lebanon says more than 2,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since March 2nd, with more than a million people being displaced. Israel says 17 of its soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon while two civilians have been killed by Hizbullah attacks. Israel and ‌Lebanon agreed to ⁠a fragile ceasefire in mid-April which has since been extended into May.

Oil prices fall on Trump’s latest about-face

Oil prices fell and stock markets in Asia rose Wednesday as investors took comfort in President Donald Trump’s about-face to pause the day-old US operation to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing what he called “great progress” toward a peace agreement with Iran.

The president’s decision to halt the operation came as China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, held talks with Iran’s foreign minister in Beijing on Wednesday, according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

China is a major buyer of Iranian oil and could exert its influence to urge Tehran to maintain stability with Washington before a summit next week between Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping.

The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, was down 2 per cent to about $108 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the US benchmark, fell 2 per cent to around $100 a barrel.

Investors and analysts are focused on the continued disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that is a vital trading route for oil and natural gas that normally carries as much as one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

South Korean ship set ablaze to be towed to Dubai

Protesters attend a rally against the US and Israeli attacks on Iran near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korean shipping firm HMM said on ‌Wednesday it had secured a vessel to tow a bulk carrier it operates to ‌a port in Dubai after an explosion and fire damaged the ship, which ​had been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump had blamed the incident on an Iranian attack, while South Korea’s foreign ministry said the cause of ​the fire would only be confirmed after the vessel was towed back to ⁠port and inspected.

HMM said that ‌the ‌damaged ​vessel was expected to arrive in Dubai on Thursday night or Friday morning Seoul time.

The Panama-flagged ship, ⁠named HMM Namu, suffered ​an explosion and caught fire on ​Monday evening. The fire was later extinguished, with no casualties and ‌all 24 crew members remaining on ​board, according to the company.

Trump says US pausing efforts to guide ships through strait

President Donald Trump, in a sudden reversal, announced on Tuesday evening that the United States was pausing “for a short period of time” efforts to help guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked to most commercial ships for weeks.

The president’s announcement came one day after the effort began.

He said in a social media post that the change was “based on the request of Pakistan and other countries,” as well as the “tremendous military success” and “great progress” toward an agreement. Pakistan has hosted ceasefire talks between US and Iranian negotiators.

People walk past a new billboard depicting the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in Valiasr Square, Tehran, Iran. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Trump said, however, that a recently announced US blockade would “remain in full force and effect” in the narrow waterway and that the pause was “to see whether or not the agreement can be finalised and signed.”

It was the latest abrupt about-face that has signified much of Trump’s handling of the war that began in late February with US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Throughout the war, Trump’s positions have changed suddenly, sometimes in the same sentence.

He has called the conflict both a “war” and an “excursion.” He has gone from saying that the United States had “won” the war in Iran to threatening to wipe out its civilisation if the government in Tehran did not meet more demands.