Middle East

Israel instructs residents of multiple towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate

Military continues to destroy homes and buildings it describes ‌as infrastructure ⁠being used by Hizbullah

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh district on Saturday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh district on Saturday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
Tala Ramadan
Sun May 03 2026 - 07:341 MIN READ

The Israeli military issued an urgent warning on ​Sunday to residents of 11 towns and villages in southern Lebanon, urging them ​to evacuate their homes and move at ⁠least 1km away ‌to ‌open ​areas.

The military said it was conducting operations against Hizbullah ⁠following ​what it described as ​a violation of their ceasefire ‌agreement, warning that anyone ​near Hizbullah fighters or facilities could ⁠be at ⁠risk.

Israel ​has continued to carry out strikes across southern Lebanon and its troops are occupying a strip of the country’s south, destroying homes they describe ‌as infrastructure ⁠being used by Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed militant group has kept up ‌its drone and rocket attacks against Israeli ​troops in Lebanon and ​on northern Israel. - Reuters

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