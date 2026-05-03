Israel instructs residents of multiple towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh district on Saturday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli military issued an urgent warning on ​Sunday to residents of 11 towns and villages in southern Lebanon, urging them ​to evacuate their homes and move at ⁠least 1km away ‌to ‌open ​areas.

The military said it was conducting operations against Hizbullah ⁠following ​what it described as ​a violation of their ceasefire ‌agreement, warning that anyone ​near Hizbullah fighters or facilities could ⁠be at ⁠risk.

Israel ​has continued to carry out strikes across southern Lebanon and its troops are occupying a strip of the country’s south, destroying homes they describe ‌as infrastructure ⁠being used by Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed militant group has kept up ‌its drone and rocket attacks against Israeli ​troops in Lebanon and ​on northern Israel. - Reuters