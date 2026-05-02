Trump says Iran ceasefire means he does not need Congress approval for war

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, on May 1st, 2026. Photograph: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Donald Trump has told Congress the Iran conflict has “terminated” despite an ongoing stand-off in the Middle East that has rocked economies around the world.

The US president made the claim as a legal deadline passed for him to seek approval by legislators to continue the war, which is now as unpopular among Americans as Vietnam in the 1970s.

This week, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth told a Senate hearing that the current fragile truce “means the 60-day clock pauses, or stops”.

This was echoed by the president on Friday who pointed out he had ordered a two-week ceasefire on April 7th that has since been extended.

In a letter to Congress, Mr Trump said: “There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated.”

Despite the ceasefire, Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, and the US navy is enforcing a blockade of the country’s ports to prevent oil shipments.

The effective closure of the vital supply route for oil and gas, has inflicted a global economic shock and sent energy prices soaring.

The waterway, which was open prior to the US and Israel launching strikes against Iran, has become the focus of transatlantic tensions.

Mr Trump also renewed his criticism of Nato, after it refused to support his offensive against Iran.

Speaking at a Florida retirement village, Mr Trump said: “And we got no help from Nato. We got no help, zero from Nato.

“You know, we spent trillions of dollars on Nato. We got no help. We didn’t need it, but we got none.”

He added: “They know they got problems. It was a paper tiger.”

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, a US president can only launch military action for 60 days before requiring congressional agreement to continue.

The White House can request a 30-day extension to allow forces to withdraw.

The president formally notified Congress of the conflict 48 hours after the first strikes against Iran two months ago, starting the 60-day countdown that ended on May 1st.

He has branded the war powers law “unconstitutional”.

Democrats in Congress have made repeated attempts to force Mr Trump to end the war or secure authorisation, insisting there is nothing in the 1973 law allowing for a ceasefire.

In his letter to Congress, Mr Trump also made clear the conflict may not be over.

He said: “Despite the success of United States operations against the Iranian regime and continued efforts to secure a lasting peace, the threat posed by Iran to the United States and our armed forces remains significant.”

As he left the White House to head to Florida, Mr Trump said he was “not satisfied” with Iran’s latest proposal too end the war.

He added: “They’re asking for things I can’t agree to. It’s a very disjointed leadership. They all want to make a deal, but they’re all messed up.”

Referring to a military briefing he had on Iran, Mr Trump said: “I mean, do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever? Or do we want to try and make a deal? I mean, those are the options.”

Asked if he preferred the former, he said: “I’d prefer not. On a human basis, I’d prefer not, but that’s the option.”

Speaking later in Florida, he said: “We’re in a war, because I think you would agree we cannot let lunatics have a nuclear weapon.”

He added: “We’re going to get this thing done properly. We’re not going to leave early.” – PA