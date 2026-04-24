Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks, says Trump

Main Points

US president Donald Trump ​on Thursday said ⁠the ​ceasefire between ​Israel ‌and Lebanon ​would be ⁠extended ⁠by ​three weeks.

Trump also said the US is going to work with Lebanon to help it “protect itself” from Hizbullah

Trump said “I don’t want to rush myself” on a deal with Iran

US-Iran peace talks that were slated to resume this week in Pakistan have been thrown into doubt

Brent crude oil reached $103.28 a barrel on Thursday morning, passing the $100-mark for the first time in two weeks

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Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events in the Middle East.

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended for three weeks following a meeting at the White House brokered by US president Donald Trump, who said he was ‌prepared to wait for “the best deal” to end his conflict with Iran. Fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hizbullah militants in Lebanon has been one of a number of sticking points to resolving the wider eight-week regional conflict, ​along with Iran’s nuclear ambitions and control of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he was in no rush to reach a peace agreement and wanted it to be “everlasting,” while continuing to assert that the US had a clear upper hand in the naval stand-off in the Strait.

A day after Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the key shipping corridor, Trump dismissed the threat posed by Iran’s “little wise-guy ships” and ​said he believed Tehran was hamstrung from making a deal because its leadership was in turmoil.

On Thursday, he said the US navy has orders to “shoot and kill” Iranian boats laying mines in the strait and the ⁠US could knock out in a day any refurbishing of weapons that Iran may have made during a ceasefire in place since April 8th. But navigation in ‌the ‌passage ​remained effectively blocked, and the Iranian capture of two huge cargo ships was a reminder that the US struggles to keep control of the strait and Tehran continued to cause trouble for oil markets and pose major strains to the global economy.

The US president later said that he had “total control over the strait of Hormuz”, adding that Iran’s leadership was so hobbled by infighting that it was unclear who was in charge.

But Trump’s claim seemed questionable in the face of the seizure of two container ships by Iranian commandos and a US report warning it could take six months to clear the strait of mines.

Trump’s comments on Thursday came after US special forces boarded a stateless oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, which the Pentagon claimed was carrying Iranian crude oil.

The military operation took place hours after Iran’s seizure of the two container ships, with the two sides continuing to impose competing blockades on the strait, keeping global oil prices at about $100 (£74) a barrel.- Reuters

Global shares swung between gains and losses on Friday and oil prices resumed their rise, as a shaky ceasefire in the Middle East war and ‌stalled US-Iran peace talks gave investors little to cheer and dampened the market mood.

Futures pointed to a dour opening in Europe, as EUROSTOXX 50 futures slid 0.7 per cent and FTSE futures lost 0.76 per cent, while DAX futures eased 0.25 per cent.

MSCI’s ​broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed early losses to rise 0.46 per cent and was set to end the week with a roughly 1 per cent gain. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.85 per cent, stocks in South Korea and China fell, while those in Hong Kong were little changed.

Nasdaq futures gained 0.4 per cent while S&P 500 futures were flat.

The mixed showing underscored the tense market mood as investors this week seesawed between hope for an imminent end to the ​war and fear that it might not come soon. – Reuters

A US-sanctioned supertanker laden with Iranian oil appeared to be attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, with traffic through the waterway otherwise at a virtual standstill.

The Yuri, carrying 2 million barrels of crude loaded from Kharg Island, reappeared on ship-tracking platforms Kpler and Vortexa off Sirri Island earlier this week, after having stopped signalling its location for days. The tanker then began heading toward Hormuz late Thursday, and has just sailed past Larak Island.

The progress of the very-large crude carrier suggests that Tehran is still keen to test Washington’s resolve to maintain its blockade of the strait. American forces intercepted two Iranian oil tankers earlier this week, while the US Central Command said in a social-media post that 33 vessels had been redirected since the start of its blockade.

Iran has also been seeking to strengthen its grip on the strait, shooting at commercial ships and seizing at least two vessels. – Bloomberg