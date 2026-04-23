US and Iran may resume talks on Friday; oil prices rise after Strait of Hormuz seizures

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One EU state has much more to fear from the Iran war than any other

Eurozone yields climb for fourth day amid Iran-US stalemate

Eurozone short-dated government bond ‌yields rose for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as tensions surrounding ‌the Strait of Hormuz bolstered expectations of further European Central Bank rate hikes ​later this year.

Borrowing costs have tracked gains in oil prices, which have stoked concerns about inflation and raised the prospect of a swift hawkish ​response from the ECB.

Investors will closely watch PMI data later in ⁠the session, especially price indices, for clues on the inflationary ‌effects of ‌higher ​energy costs.

Germany’s two-year yields, more sensitive to expectations for policy rates, rose 3 basis ⁠points (bps) at 2.57 per cent. They ​reached 2.771 per cent in late March, ​the highest since July 2024.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield rose 4 bps to 3.04 per cent. It reached 3.13 per cent in late March, its highest level since June 2011.

Money markets priced in an ECB deposit facility rate at 2.59 per cent by year-end, implying two hikes and an about 35 per cent chance of a ‌third move, from ⁠around 2.35 per cent late Friday.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yields rose 6 bps to 3.85 per cent. The yield gap of Italian ‌government bonds versus Bunds was at 76 bps. It was at ​63 bps before the attack against Iran and ​hit 103.62 during the conflict, the highest since June 2025. - Reuters

Israel buys more aerial munitions

The Israeli defence ministry said it has bought $200 million (€170 million) worth of aerial munitions from arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

The ministry said the deal for missiles and other weaponry for strikes and interceptions was part of “improving readiness for immediate combat scenarios and preparing for a decade of strong defences”.

A similar deal was signed between the ministry and Elbit for aerial munitions in January for $183 million (€156 million). - The Guardian

Senior US navy official leaves role

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that the US navy’s top civilian official, John Phelan, the secretary of the navy, is leaving his job.

In a statement posted to social media, Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, said Phelan was “departing the administration, effective immediately”.

Hung Cao, the navy undersecretary, would become acting secretary of the navy, Parnell said.

Reuters, citing an anonymous source, reported Phelan had been fired by the Pentagon.

Pentagon says navy secretary is leaving, marking another top leader’s departure.

The sudden departure comes just a day after Phelan addressed a large crowd of sailors and industry professionals at the navy’s annual conference in Washington DC, and spoke with reporters about his agenda.

Phelan’s departure also comes just weeks after Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, fired the army’s top officer, Gen Randy George. Hegseth also has fired several top generals, admirals and other defense leaders since taking office last year. As with many of those other firings, Pentagon officials did not offer a reason for Phelan’s departure. - The Guardian

Oil prices rise as peace talks stall

Oil prices extended their gains on Thursday in the wake of stalled peace talks between Iran and the United ​States, and as both nations maintained restrictions on the flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures rose $1.37 (€1.17), or 1.3 per cent, to $103.28 (€88.22) a barrel on Thursday morning, after settling above $100 (€93.96) for the first time in more than two weeks on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate futures were also up $1.52 (€1.29), or 1.6 per cent, ​at $94.48 (€80.70).

Both benchmarks closed more than $3 higher on Wednesday after larger-than-expected gasoline and distillate stock draws in the US, and over the lack of progress on Iran peace ⁠talks.

“The oil market is repricing expectations with little sign of progress in finding a resolution in the Persian ‌Gulf,” ‌said ING ​analysts in a note, adding that hopes for a resolution are fading as peace talks stall.

“In addition, Iran’s seizure of two vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz suggests disruptions ⁠to shipments are set to continue.”

While US president Donald ​Trump extended a ceasefire between the countries following a request ​by Pakistani mediators, Iran and the US are still restricting the transit of ships through the strait, which carried about 20 per cent of ‌daily global oil supplies until the war began on ​February 28th. - Reuters

Iran seizes ships in Strait of Hormuz ahead of possible new peace talks

Iran seized two ships in the Strait of ​Hormuz on Wednesday, tightening its grip on the strategic waterway amid reports that peace talks could begin on Friday, Mark Weiss in Jerusalem writes.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the ships seized, which they identified ⁠as the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and ‌the Liberia-flagged Epaminodes, ⁠were detained ‌for “operating without the required authorisation and for ⁠manipulating navigation systems” and were transferred to Iranian shores.

The Greek-operated Epaminondas reported being fired upon off Oman. It said it had sustained damage to its bridge and that no one was hurt in the incident.

The ship seizures represent a serious escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, where a battle for control of the vital waterway has emerged as a major stumbling block in negotiations to end the war.