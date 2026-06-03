Politics

Starmer apologises for British army killing of five people in Belfast in 1972

British prime minister says the government accepts findings of Springhill inquest and deeply regrets deaths

British prime minister Keir Starmer. Photograph: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire
British prime minister Keir Starmer. Photograph: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire
Mark Paul
Wed Jun 03 2026 - 13:122 MIN READ

British prime minister Keir Starmer has apologised on behalf of the government to the families of five people who were shot dead in west Belfast in 1972.

In April, a coroner concluded that British army soldiers “did not use reasonable force” in the shooting of a Catholic priest, a father-of-six and three teenagers at Springhill/Westrock on July 9th 1972.

Mr Justice Scoffield said Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), father-of-six Patrick Butler (38), and teenagers David McCafferty and Margaret Gargan were unarmed and posed no risk when they were shot.

The coroner said he was unable to conclude whether the other teenager, 16-year-old John Dougal, was armed when he was shot.

READ MORE

Stephen McCullagh ordered to serve 31 years for murder of Natalie McNally

Leaving Cert day one: ‘Student-friendly and approachable’ English paper one ends

Gordon D’Arcy: Players emerging from private schools are super athletes but lack rugby IQ

Irish car owners to be offered €8,500 EV grants in new first come, first served scrappage plan

He said the teenager was a member of the junior wing of the Provisional IRA but added that on balance he concluded that John had not progressed into the ranks of the adult IRA.

The coroner said even if the teenager had been in possession of a firearm, he was not using it and was likely to have been running away when he was shot in the back.

The families of those killed had called for a public apology and had recently criticised the UK government over its “silence” after the inquest findings.

Starmer has now written to the families individually to personally apologise for what happened and the grief and suffering they have endured.

He also made a formal apology in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Speaking at the start of prime minister’s questions, he said: “The findings of the recent Springhill inquest into the tragic deaths in July 1972 of Father Noel Fitzpatrick, Patrick Butler, Margaret Gargan, David McCafferty and John Dougal are sobering.

British prime minister Keir Starmer. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire
British prime minister Keir Starmer. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

“While the circumstances in which the events occurred were undoubtedly challenging, it is the duty of the state to hold itself to the highest standard.

“The government accepts and deeply regrets these findings, and recognises their gravity.

“On behalf of the government, I want to apologise unreservedly to the families for what happened and for the grief and trauma that they have endured since the tragic deaths of their loved ones.”

Latest Mandelson files show what former ambassador really thought of Keir Starmer’s government ]

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis

  • Get the Inside Politics newsletter for a behind-the-scenes take on events of the day

Mark Paul

Mark Paul

Mark Paul is London Correspondent for The Irish Times