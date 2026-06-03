Starmer apologises for British army killing of five people in Belfast in 1972

British prime minister Keir Starmer has apologised on behalf of the government to the families of five people who were shot dead in west Belfast in 1972.

In April, a coroner concluded that British army soldiers “did not use reasonable force” in the shooting of a Catholic priest, a father-of-six and three teenagers at Springhill/Westrock on July 9th 1972.

Mr Justice Scoffield said Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), father-of-six Patrick Butler (38), and teenagers David McCafferty and Margaret Gargan were unarmed and posed no risk when they were shot.

The coroner said he was unable to conclude whether the other teenager, 16-year-old John Dougal, was armed when he was shot.

He said the teenager was a member of the junior wing of the Provisional IRA but added that on balance he concluded that John had not progressed into the ranks of the adult IRA.

The coroner said even if the teenager had been in possession of a firearm, he was not using it and was likely to have been running away when he was shot in the back.

The families of those killed had called for a public apology and had recently criticised the UK government over its “silence” after the inquest findings.

Starmer has now written to the families individually to personally apologise for what happened and the grief and suffering they have endured.

He also made a formal apology in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Speaking at the start of prime minister’s questions, he said: “The findings of the recent Springhill inquest into the tragic deaths in July 1972 of Father Noel Fitzpatrick, Patrick Butler, Margaret Gargan, David McCafferty and John Dougal are sobering.

British prime minister Keir Starmer. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

“While the circumstances in which the events occurred were undoubtedly challenging, it is the duty of the state to hold itself to the highest standard.

“The government accepts and deeply regrets these findings, and recognises their gravity.

“On behalf of the government, I want to apologise unreservedly to the families for what happened and for the grief and trauma that they have endured since the tragic deaths of their loved ones.”

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