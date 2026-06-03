Weather

Thunderstorm warning in place for Dublin, Kildare and Meath

Met Éireann warns of potential for lightning damage, spot flooding and gusty conditions

Met Éireann said the rest of the day will bring frequent, widespread showers, many of them heavy. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Met Éireann said the rest of the day will bring frequent, widespread showers, many of them heavy. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Wed Jun 03 2026 - 15:101 MIN READ

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is currently in place for Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

The Met Éireann warning, which came into effect at 1.52pm today will expire at 4pm.

The forecaster warned of scattered thunderstorms with potential for lightning damage, spot flooding and gusty conditions.

Met Éireann said the rest of the day will bring frequent, widespread showers, many of them heavy. There’ll be some scattered thunderstorms too, mainly in Leinster and Ulster, with the chance of hail also. There’ll be some sunny spells in between the showers though. Breezy; with highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, mildest in the east, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, stronger in western and southwestern coastal parts.

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Tonight will be cloudy with further showers or longer spells of rain. There will be lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwest to west wind.

The forecaster says tomorrow will be cool and blustery with widespread showers, merging into longer spells of rain at times. The showers will become less frequent later in the day and more in the way of sunny spells will develop. There will be highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with fresh and gusty westerly winds, stronger in western and northwestern coastal parts.

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