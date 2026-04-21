Iran war live: Unclear if Tehran and US will resume talks

Main Points

The status of peace talks in Pakistan this week is unclear with neither the United States or Iran giving clear signs they will attend

A two-week ceasefire is set to expire early on Wednesday, US president Donald Trump says an extension is “highly unlikely”

If the talks proceed, US vice-president JD Vance is expected to fly to Islamabad to head up the US diplomatic delegation

Israeli air strikes hit a town in southern Lebanon despite 10-day ceasefire on Monday

The Iranian-flagged ship seized by US forces on Sunday, is likely to have what the US deems “dual-use” items, security sources said

Iran says the seizure of the ⁠Touska, near its coast was “unlawful and a violation” ​of international law

Oil prices rose around 5 per cent this morning as traders remained fearful that the ceasefire would collapse.

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Trump says recovering Iran’s uranium will be ‘long and difficult’

Donald Trump has claimed Iran's nuclear sites have been 'obliterated'.

Donald Trump has said retrieving uranium from Iran will be a “long and difficult” process in the wake of the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities last year.

“Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran,” the president posted on his Truth Social platform overnight.

“Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process.”

Trump has used nuclear dust to refer to Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium but also to nuclear materials left from the June strikes.

The US president claimed after the bombardment that it had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme, but it soon became apparent this was not true. The bombs had wreaked extensive damage but deep underground sites – burrowed beneath mountains in two sites in particular, Isfahan and Natanz – could not be destroyed.

In Trump’s latest post he also hit out at news outlets, saying: “Fake News CNN, and other corrupt Media Networks and Platforms, fail to give our great aviators the credit they deserve - Always trying to demean and belittle - LOSERS!!!”

The future of Iran’s nuclear material has become a key sticking point between the US and Iran in their ongoing standoff. Trump last week claimed Iran had agreed to hand over its enriched uranium to the US, prompting Iran to say it had not. - Guardian

Representatives ‌for Donald Trump’s so-called Board of ‌Peace have held discussions ​with state-owned Dubai multinational DP World about ​managing supply chains ⁠and other infrastructure projects in ‌Gaza, ‌the ​Financial Times reported ⁠on Tuesday.

The talks ​examined whether DP ⁠World ⁠could ​enter into a partnership with the Board of Peace to run the logistics ‌for humanitarian ⁠aid and other goods entering Gaza, ‌the report said.

Oil prices fall on hopes of talks breakthrough

Fuel prices are displayed outside an Exxon filling station in Washington DC. Prices have risen sharply across the US since the start of the US and Israeli conflict with Iran. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on expectations peace talks between the US and Iran will take place this week ​and allow more supply to flow from the key Middle East producing region.

Brent crude futures declined 54 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $94.94 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate for May fell $1.11, or 1.2 per cent, to $88.50. The May contract expires on Tuesday and the more-active June contract was down 76 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $86.66.

Both benchmarks surged on ​Monday, with Brent up 5.6 per cent and WTI up 6.9 per cent, after Iran again shut the Strait of Hormuz, closing the key oil transport artery, and the US seized an ⁠Iranian cargo ship as part of its blockade of the country’s ports.

Vessels attempt to cross Strait of Hormuz

Three vessels - two cargo ships and a fuel tanker - appeared to be attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz early on Tuesday as US and Iranian blockades remained in place.

The Shoja 2, an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, crossed the strait and moved into the Gulf of Oman, but has now stopped signalling its location. The progress of the ship is being closely watched after the US Navy seized another Iranian cargo ship on Sunday, the first capture since Washington imposed a blockade of the waterway last week.

The other two vessels have no clear links to Iran. The Lian Star, a general cargo ship flagged to Gambia, has crossed the strait and is now turning south toward the Gulf of Oman. The Ean Spir, a medium-range tanker with no identified owner, began sailing northeast from waters near Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, and is now south of Larak island, indicating Shinas in Oman as its destination.

Otherwise, traffic through the vital waterway remained at a virtual standstill following a chaotic weekend in which Iran declared the corridor open before closing it again after the US declined to lift its blockade. Around 800 vessels remain stuck in the Persian Gulf.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US blockade would remain in place for now. The US leader said a two-week ceasefire with Iran, which expires Wednesday evening in Washington, was not likely to be extended. Talks between the two countries are expected to take place in Pakistan.

JD Vance to lead US delegation in Pakistan

JD Vance is expected to fly to Islamabad at the head of a US diplomatic delegation on Tuesday if Iran agrees to further talks in the Pakistani capital as the deadline for the current ceasefire looms.

The US vice-president will travel with Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy, and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law – though Iran’s president warned there remained a “deep historical mistrust” of the US.

Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran was concerned about “unconstructive and contradictory signals from American officials” and concluded they amounted to an effort to seek the country’s surrender. “Iranians do not submit to force,” he said.

US vice-president JD Vance: to travel to Pakistan for talks. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

However, one senior Iranian official told the Reuters news agency that Tehran was “positively reviewing” its participation, amid reports that its delegation would again be headed by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf if Vance attends.

Ghalibaf said later that Iran would not accept negotiations with the US while under threat, adding in the post on X early on Tuesday that “we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield”. He also accused Trump of seeking to “turn this negotiating table – in his own imagination – into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.”

Tehran called for an end to the US blockade of the strait of Hormuz, while Trump repeated a demand that Iran should never be allowed to build a nuclear weapon and even said he would be willing to meet Iranian leaders himself. - Reuters