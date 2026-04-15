US-Iran peace talks could resume within next two days, Trump says

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South Korea has secured supplies of more than 270 million barrels of crude oil via routes unaffected by the US blockade of the strait of Hormuz, a senior official has said.

“I hereby report to the nation that visits to four countries have secured the import of 273m barrels of crude oil by the end of this year,” Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff to the president, said.

The amount is sufficient for more than three months of South Korea’s oil needs, Kang said after he returned from a trip to Kazakhstan, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. - The Guardian

Europe’s summer flights ‘at risk’

European holidaymakers may need to rethink their summer travel plans as airlines ‌brace for possible flight groundings amid a mounting fuel supply crunch triggered by the Iran war.

Europe is more dependent on jet fuel imports than for ​any other transport fuel. The region consumed about 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) last year, of which roughly 500,000 bpd were imported, according to the International Energy Agency.

Around 75 per cent of those imports came from the Middle East. That dependence has left Europe acutely exposed to the Gulf supply ⁠shock.

Industry group Airports Council International Europe warned last week that the region could face a systemic jet fuel shortage within just three weeks. With supplies critically tight, airlines and oil importers face two unpalatable options: bid up prices to compete with Asia for scarce barrels, or cut consumption.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr warned on Tuesday that grounding aircraft “may be unavoidable” as shortages hit major airports. Photograph: Alexandra Beier/AFP via Getty Images

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr warned on Tuesday that grounding aircraft “may be unavoidable” as shortages hit major airports. The German airline has drawn up contingency plans that include cutting capacity by up to 5 per cent, potentially grounding 20-40 older, less fuel-efficient planes earmarked for early retirement.

Spohr said Lufthansa, which hedges fuel up to 24 months ahead and was 85 per cent hedged as of December 31st, was well placed in the short term. Not all carriers are so insulated. EasyJet has hedged the majority of its fuel needs for the coming months, but those positions begin to unwind by the end of summer, when the British budget carrier has warned ticket prices ‌could rise.

Airlines for Europe has requested that the ⁠European Union introduce crisis response measures, including: EU-level monitoring of jet fuel supplies, a temporary suspension of the bloc’s carbon market for aviation, and scrapping certain aviation taxes. The industry group’s requests were outlined in a document seen by Reuters. - Reuters

US president Donald Trump said Nato “wasn’t there for us” and “won’t be” in the future.

US president Donald Trump hit out at Nato again in a post on Truth Social last night, saying the organisation “wasn’t there for us” and “won’t be” in the future.

Pakistani PM travels to Saudi Arabia

Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, his office said, as Islamabad continues feverish rounds of diplomacy aimed at facilitating US-Iran peace talks.

Saudi Arabia is one of Washington’s regional allies to have come under attack from Iran since the outbreak of the war in February.

Islamabad’s finance ministry announced on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would provide Pakistan with $3bn (€2.5bn) to help bolster the country’s foreign reserves. Sharif will also travel to Qatar and Turkey.

In Turkey, Sharif is expected to participate in the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum and hold meetings with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other world leaders. - Reuters

Dollar at six-week low amid hopes of fresh Iran talks

The US dollar lingered near six-week lows on Wednesday, surrendering nearly all the gains it had made since the Iran ‌war erupted as signs of another round of talks between Washington and Tehran lifted risk appetite.

Tehran has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for a fifth of global oil and gas ​shipments, since the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28th, a move that has sent oil prices surging and dampened investor sentiment.

Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports after the collapse of weekend negotiations but hopes grew as US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday talks to end the war could resume in Pakistan in the coming days.

The euro bought $1.1791, hovering near its ​highest since March 2nd. Sterling was steady at $1.35715. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six units, was at 98.13, near its lowest in over six weeks.

Although talks in Islamabad last ⁠weekend failed to produce a breakthrough - raising doubts over the durability of a two-week ceasefire that still has a week to run - investors are ‌clinging to ‌hopes ​that diplomacy could yet deliver a resolution. - Reuters

Nissan’s vehicle ‌sales in the Middle ​East have fallen ​to about ⁠half of ‌pre-war ‌levels ​due to ⁠a ​direct hit ​to ‌car demand ​from the ⁠US-Israeli ⁠war ​against Iran, the Financial Times reported ‌on ⁠Wednesday. - Reuters

Russia ready to help China with energy, Lavrov says

Russia ‌is ready to increase energy supplies ‌to China and other countries affected ​by the Middle East crisis, Russian news agencies quoted foreign minister ​Sergei Lavrov as saying on ⁠Wednesday.

“Russia can, of course, ‌make ‌up ​for the resource shortfall facing both China ⁠and ​other countries that ​are interested in working ‌with us on ​an equal and mutually beneficial ⁠basis,” Lavrov told ⁠a ​news conference in China.

Lavrov also stressed that Russia and China have all the necessary means to avoid ‌reliance on ⁠what he described as US efforts to disrupt ‌global energy markets through conflict ​in the Middle East. - Reuters

Vance says Iran will ‘thrive’ if it commits to not having a nuclear weapon

US vice-president JD Vance (right) speaks with Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet during an event in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday. Photograph: by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia, US vice-president JD Vance said Donald Trump “doesn’t want to make, like, a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain.”

According to Vance, Trump was telling Iran: “If you guys commit to not having a nuclear weapon, we are going to make Iran thrive.”

Vance continued: “We’re going to make it economically prosperous, and we’re going to invite the Iranian people into the world economy in a way they haven’t been in my entire life.”

Vance – who took part in weekend negotiations with Iran in Pakistan - said there was a lot of mistrust between Washington and Tehran that cannot be resolved overnight, but that Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal and that he felt “very good about where we are.”

Talks to end the Iran war could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, Trump said on Tuesday, after the collapse of weekend negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports. The fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran still has a week to run. - The Guardian

Oil mixed as supply uncertainty outweighs hopes for US-Iran talks

Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday with Brent futures up and US futures down amid uncertainty over crude supply from the ​key Middle East producing region as the Strait of Hormuz remains mainly shut.

Brent crude futures were up 40 cents (33 cents), or 0.4 per cent, to $95.19 (€80.73) a barrel, paring earlier losses of as much as 0.9 per cent, after falling 4.6 per cent in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 23 cents (19 cents), or 0.3 per cent, to $91.05 (€77.22).

Talks to end the war between the US and Israel and Iran could resume in Pakistan over the ⁠next two days, Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the collapse of negotiations over the weekend prompted Washington to ‌impose ‌a ​blockade on Iranian ports. This has increased optimism talks could eventually settle the conflict and open up crude oil and fuel flows.

Premium petrol prices above $6 (€5.08) per gallon and diesel fuel prices above $7 (€5.93) a gallon are displayed outside of a Shell fuel station in West Hollywood, California. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

While the market is thinking the worst is over and factoring in further rounds of ⁠peace talks between the US and Iran in the coming ​days, there is more hope than actual developments at this point, ​said Suvro Sarkar, energy sector team lead at DBS Bank.

“Physical oil is still trading at significant premiums to these futures prices,” he said.

The war has ‌mostly shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key ​waterway for crude and refined product flows out of the Gulf to global buyers, particularly in Asia and Europe.

Refiners are desperately seeking ⁠alternative crude supply, pushing the premiums they are willing to ⁠pay for oil from areas such as ​the US Gulf Coast and North Sea. A cargo of WTI Midland for delivery to Rotterdam traded at a record premium of $22.80 (€19.33) a barrel above benchmark European prices on Tuesday. - Reuters

US shuts down Iran’s maritime trade despite optimism for more talks

The United States has said its military had completely halted trade going in and out of Iran by sea, even though ​Donald Trump said talks with Tehran on ending the war could resume this week.

Trump said negotiations between US and Iranian officials could resume in Pakistan in the ‌next two days and vice president JD Vance, who led weekend talks that ended without a breakthrough, said he felt positive about where things stood.

“I think you’re going to be watching an amazing two days ahead,” Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, adding he did not think it would be necessary to extend a two-week ceasefire that ends on April 21st.

“It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable ​because then they can rebuild,” Trump said, according to a post by Karl on X. “They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the ​radicals.”

President Trump told me today he isn't thinking about extending the ceasefire. He doesn't think it will be necessary.



"I think you’re going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," he said. "I really do."



I asked if the war ends with a deal, or "do you just say, look, we… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) April 15, 2026

Officials from Pakistan, Iran and the Gulf also said negotiating teams from the US and Iran could return to Pakistan later this week, although ⁠one senior Iranian source said no date had been set.

Despite the optimistic note, more vessels were being turned back under the UAS blockade on Iranian ports, including a US-sanctioned and Chinese-owned tanker ​Rich Starry that was making its way back to the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after exiting the Persian Gulf.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of the US Central Command, said American forces ​had completely halted economic trade going in and out of Iran by sea, which he said fuels 90 per cent of Iran’s economy.

“In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea,” Cooper said in a post on X.

Earlier the US military said it had intercepted eight Iran-linked oil tankers since the start of the blockade on Monday, according to the ​Wall Street Journal. - Reuters

Trump doubles down on criticism of pope

Donald Trump, whose ‌war and immigration policies have been condemned by Pope Leo, has doubled down on his criticism of the Catholic leader.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday night, the US president urged that “someone please tell Pope Leo” about the ​killings of protesters by Iran and that “for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable”.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28th. Iran responded with its own strikes ​on Israel and Gulf states with US bases. US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon ⁠have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Israel is widely believed to be the only Middle Eastern country with nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump posted about Pope Leo again on his social media site Truth Social

While Western countries have long ⁠believed that Iran wants a nuclear ​bomb - or at least the ability ​to make one very quickly - Tehran has always denied that, citing its ‌membership of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Trump’s comments ​come after Pope Leo warned earlier in the day of the risk of ⁠democracies sliding into “majoritarian tyranny”.

The first US ⁠pope, Leo ​wrote in a letter issued by the Vatican about the use of power in democratic societies, and said democracies remained healthy only when they were rooted in moral values.

The pope has criticised Trump’s decision to launch the war against Iran, claiming god rejects the prayers of those who launch wars and have “hands full of blood.”

The pope termed Trump’s threat ‌this month to destroy ⁠the Iranian civilisation as unacceptable and previously declined to join the US president’s so-called “Board of Peace” initiative for Gaza.

Leo has also ‌urged a “deep reflection” on the way migrants are treated in the US while Trump has pursued a ​hardline immigration policy.

On Sunday, Trump called the pope “weak” ​and “terrible” on crime and foreign policy issues. - Reuters