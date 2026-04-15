Iran used Chinese spy satellite to target US bases

Iran secretly acquired a Chinese spy satellite that gave the Islamic republic a powerful new capability to target US military bases across the Middle East during the recent war, according to leaked Iranian military documents.

The records show the satellite, known as TEE-01B, was acquired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force in late 2024 after it was launched into space from China.

Time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery and orbital analysis show that Iranian military commanders later tasked the satellite to monitor key US military sites. The images were taken in March before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations.

TEE-01B was built and launched by Earth Eye Co, a Chinese company that says it offers “in-orbit delivery”, a little-known export model under which spacecraft launched in China are transferred to overseas customers after reaching orbit.

Satellite imagery from Google Earth/FT

As part of the agreement, the IRGC was granted access to commercial ground stations operated by Emposat, a Beijing-based provider of satellite control and data services with a global network spanning Asia, Latin America and other regions.

The use of a Chinese-built satellite by the IRGC during a war where Tehran has repeatedly targeted its neighbours with missiles and drones is likely to be highly sensitive across the region. China is the largest trading partner of the Gulf countries and is the largest buyer of their oil.

The logs show that the satellite captured images of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 13, 14 and 15. On March 14, US President Donald Trump confirmed US planes at the base had been hit. Five US Air Force refuelling planes were damaged.

The satellite also conducted surveillance of the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan and locations close to the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Manama, Bahrain, and Erbil airport, Iraq, around the time of IRGC-claimed attacks on facilities in those areas.

Other areas surveilled by the satellite included Camp Buehring and Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, the Camp Lemonnier US military base in Djibouti and Duqm International Airport in Oman. Gulf civilian infrastructure monitored included the Khor Fakkan container port area and the Qidfa power and desalination plant in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Alba facility in Bahrain — one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters.

Patriot missile batteries near the Ali al-Salem airbase, north of Kuwait City. Photograph: Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty Images

“This satellite is clearly being used for military purposes, as it is being run by the IRGC’s Aerospace Force and not Iran’s civilian space programme,” said Nicole Grajewski, an expert on Iran at Sciences Po university.

“Iran really needs this foreign-provided capability during this war, as it allows the IRGC to identify targets ahead of time and check the success of its strikes,” she added.

TEE-01B is capable of capturing imagery at roughly half-metre resolution, comparable to high-resolution commercially available western satellite imagery. It represents a significant upgrade on Iran’s domestic capabilities and would allow analysts to identify aircraft, vehicles and changes to infrastructure.

By contrast, the IRGC Aerospace Force’s previously most advanced military satellite — the Noor-3 — was estimated, based on Iranian claims, to capture imagery at about 5 metres resolution, an improvement on the Noor-2 system’s 12-15 metre imagery but still about an order of magnitude less precise than the Chinese-built satellite and insufficient to identify aircraft or monitor activity at military bases.

A billboard depicting the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Earth Eye Co says on its website that it has carried out one “in-orbit” transfer to an unnamed country that was part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Iran joined Belt and Road in 2021.

The company says on its website that the satellite was intended to be used for “agriculture, ocean monitoring, emergency management, natural resource supervision, and municipal transportation”.

In September 2024, the IRGC Aerospace Force — which oversees Iran’s ballistic missile, drone and space programmes — agreed to pay about Rmb250mn ($36.6mn) to acquire control over the satellite system, according to the documents seen by the FT.

The renminbi-denominated agreement, signed by a brigadier general in the IRGC Aerospace Force, breaks down costs, including the satellite and its launcher, technical support, data infrastructure and services provided by a “foreign counterparty”.

Under the agreement, Emposat provides the IRGC with the software and ground network to run the satellite over its lifespan. These would send commands, receive telemetry and imagery, and allow the IRGC to direct the satellite’s operations from anywhere in the world.

“This amounts to a dispersion strategy for Iran’s space assets,” said Jim Lamson, a former CIA analyst focused on Iran and a senior research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

“Iran’s satellite ground stations, which were hit in 2025 and 2026, can be hit very easily by missiles from a thousand miles away. You can’t just hit a Chinese ground station located in another country,” he added.

Israel’s military has said it has struck multiple space and satellite-related targets inside Iran during the current conflict, including the main research centre of the Iranian Space Agency in mid-March.

The IDF said the centre was being used to develop military satellites and intelligence collection, as well as “directing fire toward targets across the Middle East”.

Lamson said the TEE-01B satellite significantly expanded Iran’s ability to monitor US military assets.

“Iran has human intelligence assets around the region surveilling US military bases,” he said. “So if you are an Iranian military planner having a satellite like this available to combine with that, and also with Russian satellite imagery, is a powerful tool.”

Iran’s expanding use of foreign satellite capabilities comes against a backdrop of deepening co-operation with Russia, which has launched several Iranian satellites in recent years.

China has sought to position its commercial space sector as civilian, even as its technologies are increasingly used in dual-use contexts.

US officials have been closely monitoring Chinese satellite companies believed to be supporting actors in the Middle East that threaten US security.

The FT reported last year that Chang Guang Satellite Technology, a commercial group with ties to the Chinese military, provided satellite imagery to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to help them target US warships and international ships in the Red Sea.

Houthi supporters wave an Iranian flag and brandish a weapon during a solidarity rally with Iran following the US-Iran ceasefire deal, in Sana'a, Yemen. Photograph: EPA

Emposat, the Chinese company providing the ground infrastructure for the system, has been identified in a report by the House China committee as having close ties to China’s People’s Liberation Army Aerospace Force, including personnel linked to key satellite launch command centres.

While Emposat is a commercial company, it was founded by Richard Zhao, who spent 15 years working at the China Academy of Space Technology, a government-run organisation. Several of the top executives and engineers at Earth Eye also have connections to some of the Chinese universities that are dubbed the “seven sons of national defence” because of their close collaboration with the People’s Liberation Army, according to the group’s website.

“Emposat is a rising star in China’s commercial space sector, but it’s still a product of the state and military establishment,” said Aidan Powers-Riggs, an expert at the CSIS think-tank who has conducted research on the group. “It was founded by veterans of China’s state-run space programme and bankrolled by investment from national military-civil fusion funds.”

The revelation about the satellite contract comes as the US is more broadly concerned about Chinese help for Iran. Dennis Wilder, the former head of China analysis at the CIA, said China has a history of providing Iran with weapons as part of a pragmatic strategy to influence the Islamic republic on other issues, including in the past sending Silkworm anti-ship missiles that were used to obstruct shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

One person familiar with the situation said the US had seen indications that China was considering providing Iran with the kind of shoulder-fired missiles that Iran recently used to shoot down an American F-15 fighter jet. The CIA declined to comment on the situation, which was first reported by CNN.

While Emposat operates commercially, analysts say such links underline the blurred boundary between civilian and military space capabilities in China.

“There is no way that any Chinese company could do something like launch a satellite without somebody in the administration giving it the go-ahead,” said one former senior western intelligence official. “I think it’s been very clear for some time that China has been helping the Iranians with intelligence, but trying to keep the hand of government hidden.”

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce, Earth Eye and Emposat did not respond to requests for comment.

The CIA declined to comment. The White House did not comment specifically on the connection between Emposat and the IRGC. But a spokesperson referred to comments President Donald Trump made at the weekend when he warned that China would face “big problems” if it provided Iran with air defence systems.

Asked whether the Chinese government had any knowledge about the relationship between Emposat and the IRGC, the Chinese embassy in Washington said: “We firmly oppose relevant parties spreading speculative and insinuative disinformation against China.”

Liu Pengyu, the embassy spokesperson, added: “We uphold an objective and impartial stance, and have made efforts to promote peace talks. We never engage in actions that escalate conflicts.”

- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026