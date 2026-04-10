Trump criticises Iran over continued blockade of Strait of Hormuz; oil prices rise again

Main Points

Donald Trump said Iran was doing a “very poor job” managing the Strait of Hormuz, in overnight Truth Social posts

There is no evidence of Iran lifting its blockade of the strait, which has caused a global energy crisis

Oil ‌prices climbed on Friday due to anxiety as tanker traffic through the strait remained largely frozen

Trump says he has asked Binyamin Netanyahu to be “more low-key” in Lebanon

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has ordered negotiations with Lebanon after Israeli attacks kill hundreds

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Day of pain in Lebanon: “They’re doing the same thing they did to Gaza,” writes Sally Hayden

Mark Weiss: Netanyahu faces domestic backlash as Iran conflict enters new phase

Trump warns Iran not to charge tanker fees Strait of Hormuz

US president Donald Trump says Iran “better not be” charging tanker fees in strait of Hormuz after hearing “reports” that Tehran was doing so.

“They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Iran has said it has halted shipping traffic in the key waterway in retaliation for Israel’s strikes on Lebanon.

Vance to lead mediated talks with Iran

US vice president JD Vance will depart on Friday to lead mediated talks with Iran after Donald Trump tasked him with finding a resolution to the conflict.

Vance, the member of Donald Trump’s inner circle who has seemed to be the most reluctant defender of the conflict, has long been sceptical of foreign military interventions and outspoken about the prospect of sending troops into open-ended war.

The vice president’s visit to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad comes as a tenuous, temporary ceasefire appears to be on the precipice of collapsing.

Mr Vance is joined by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who took part in three rounds of indirect talks with Iranian negotiators aimed at settling US concerns about Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic weapons programmes and its support for armed proxy groups in the Middle East before Trump and Israel launched the February 28th war against Iran.

The White House has provided scant detail about the format of the talks — whether they will be direct or indirect — and has not provided specific expectations for the meeting. - AP

Netanyahu orders direct negotiations with Lebanon

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has ordered direct negotiations with Lebanon to begin as soon as possible, Mark Weiss reports in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu’s announcement came a day after an Israeli attack on Lebanon killed hundreds of people.

“The negotiations will focus on disarming Hizbullah and establishing peace relations between Israel and Lebanon. Israel appreciates the call today by the Lebanese prime minister [Nawaf Salam] to deploy forces in Beirut,” he said.

Netanyahu’s announcement came as Israel’s ongoing strikes against the powerful Iranian-backed militia in Lebanon threatened to derail the talks on a permanent ceasefire between US and Iran, due to get under way this weekend in Islamabad.

The Israeli prime minister has said there is “no ceasefire in Lebanon” and Israel would continue “to strike Hizbullah with full force” as the country’s military launched fresh strikes.

A US state department official has said Israel and Lebanon will hold talks in Washington next week.

Neither Israel nor Lebanon have publicly confirmed the US talks for next week.

Earlier, the Lebanese government had said a ceasefire must be agreed before any talks could begin. - Additional reporting Guardian