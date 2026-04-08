Oil prices fall sharply after US and Iran agree ceasefire and to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Main Points

Donald Trump has agreed to a proposed two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, conditional on the Strait of Hormuz being reopened

Trump had set a deadline of 1am (Irish time) for a ceasefire deal or claimed “a whole civilisation will die”

Oil prices fell sharply on the news, with Brent crude oil, the international standard, declining 14.4 per cent to $93.48

Trump told the AFP news agency the deal was a “total and complete victory” for the US

Israel supports the suspension of strikes on Iran

Best Reads

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed traffic delays on several routes including the M50, M18, N3/M3, N4/M4 and the N7.

TII are sharing the latest road updates here.

Congestion Report:



M50 Southbound: J04 - J06 & J10 - J13.

M50 Northbound: J09 - J06.



Delays on routes around Dublin: N3/M3 (E), N4/M4 (E), N7 (E).



Drive with care!#TII #Slowdown pic.twitter.com/ICxon3l71V — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) April 8, 2026

Luas services impacted by protests in Dublin

⚠️Passengers, please be advised Green Line services are currently not operating between St. Stephen's Green and Dominick. Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick and between St. Stephen's Green and Brides Glen only. This is due to a protest at O'Connell Bridge. We… — Luas (@Luas) April 8, 2026

Luas Green Line services are currently not operating between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick. Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick and between St Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen only.

Red Line services are operating normally. Read the latest Luas updates here.

Slow-moving convoys around the country

Significant traffic delays have been reported in several locations across the country as slow-moving convoys take part in a second day of protests against rising fuel costs.

People have been advised to allow extra time for journeys.

Slow-moving convoys and significant traffic delays are currently reported at locations including:



Co. Limerick- N21 from Adare towards Limerick city

Co. Limerick- Ballysimon Road

Co. Cork- Macroom bypass in both directions

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly pic.twitter.com/m9hgqRm1iZ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 8, 2026

There is currently traffic disruption at the Galway Docks, Galway city. pic.twitter.com/Igq0Tz0wi8 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 8, 2026

Slow-moving convoys and significant traffic delays are currently reported at locations including:



Co. Tipperary- M8 Junctions 6-9 Northbound pic.twitter.com/p3wO5xWryo — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 8, 2026

‘Very significant disruption’ to traffic in Dublin city

There is “very significant disruption” to traffic in Dublin city centre as fuel protesters have blocked O’Connell Bridge on both the north and south sides.

#DBSvcUpdate Road closures remain in place this morning as a result of a protest. We are experiencing service disruptions across the Dublin Bus network, please allow additional travel time. More details here: https://t.co/7cFT8LLyi2 — dublinbusnews (@dublinbusnews) April 8, 2026

Blake Boland, spokesman for Dublin Bus, said: “Essentially anything that is trying to come across the city is trapped.”

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that several routes were impacted, including the E and F spine routes, the 1, 11 and 19 among others. Several diversions are in place.

The latest Dublin Bus updates can be read here.

Traffic Alert – Dublin City Centre



There is ongoing protest activity currently disrupting traffic in Dublin City Centre. O’Connell Street and O’Connell Bridge are at a standstill, and both the North and South Quays are now also affected.



Please plan your journeys accordingly. pic.twitter.com/LUJZn2sG5x — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 8, 2026

Israel’s military issued ‌repeated urgent warnings to residents ​of the city of ​Tyre on Wednesday ⁠to evacuate their homes ‌immediately ‌and ​move north ⁠of ​the Zahrani River, ​saying it ‌will strike ​the area.

This comes ⁠after ⁠Israeli ​Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that the US-Iran ‌ceasefire announced ⁠earlier on Wednesday does not ‌include Lebanon. - Reuters

Ceasefire ‘will bring moment of relief to region and world’, says Starmer

UK prime minister Keir Starmer has joined a chorus of world leaders welcoming the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the US.

“I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world,” he said. “Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”

Starmer is travelling to the Middle East today to meet Gulf leaders to “discuss diplomatic efforts to support and uphold the ceasefire”, No 10 said. - The Guardian

Oil prices plummet after ceasefire announced

Oil prices plunged by almost 15 per cent after Donald Trump held off on his threat to bomb Iran into the stone ages on Tuesday night, and Iran’s foreign minister said passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be allowed for the next two weeks under the management of its military.

Tuesday’s news was immediately embraced by markets, but the outcome of the US-Iran talks is far from certain, and how the strait will be reopened and managed beyond the two-week grace period is yet to be determined.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 14.4 per cent to $93.48, and futures for US crude oil sank 14.7 per cent to $96.27 a barrel. The prices remain well above where it was at the start of the war.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 5 per cent in early trading, Australia’s S+P/ASX 200 jumped 2.6per cent and South Korea’s Kospi soared 5.9 per cent. Elsewhere, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 2.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite nudged higher by 1.7 per cent.

Storage tanks are seen at an oil refinery in Yokohama, Japan, as Mount Fuji looms in the background. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/ AFP via Getty Images

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased on word of a potential ceasefire. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.24 per cent from 4.30 per cent earlier Tuesday. Gold prices rose more than 2 per cent to $4,812 per ounce.

Cryptocurrencies also rallied, with bitcoin advancing 2.9 per cent to $71,327, and ether climbing 5.6 per cent to $2,234. - The Guardian

Trump claims ceasefire is a victory for US

Trump told news agency AFP the ceasefire was a “total and complete victory”.

“Total and complete victory. 100 per cent. No question about it,” Trump said when asked if he was claiming victory with the ceasefire. He later said on Truth Social: “A big day for World Peace! Iran ⁠wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!”

Trump said on Truth Social: “A big day for World Peace! Iran ⁠wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!”

Iran could start the reconstruction process and the US would help in traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

The war, now in its sixth week, has ‌claimed ‌more ​than 5,000 lives in nearly a dozen countries, including more than 1,600 civilians in Iran, according to tallies from government sources and human rights groups. - Reuters

Israel claims ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon

Israel supported the decision to suspend strikes on Iran for the two-week ⁠period, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

The ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon, it added, ​in an apparent contradiction to comments from Pakistan’s Sharif who said earlier the agreement included a cessation of Israel’s campaign in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s ​state news agency NNA reported continued Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, including artillery shelling and a dawn air strike on a building near a hospital that killed four people. It also reported attacks on several other towns and on a medical point that caused injuries.

It was not immediately ‌clear how soon the ceasefire elsewhere would take full effect. Israeli media said it would begin ​once Iran reopened the strait and that Israel expected Iranian attacks to continue in the interim.

More than an hour after Trump’s announcement, the Israeli military ⁠said it had identified missiles launched from Iran, and explosions from intercepted missiles could be heard in Tel ⁠Aviv. Gulf countries including Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also ​issued near-simultaneous alerts and activated air defences.

Israeli media said its military was striking back at launch sites in Iran.

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance also said it would suspend operations in Iraq and across the region for two weeks. - Reuters

Ceasefire broadly welcomed by US politicians

US political leaders and many Americans breathed a sigh of relief last night, after Donald Trump announced a provisional ceasefire deal following threats to destroy Iran’s “whole civilization”.

“I’m glad Trump backed off and is desperately searching for any sort of exit ramp from his ridiculous bluster,” Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, said on Tuesday night.

Several Republicans cheered the president’s decision.

“Excellent news,” Senator Rick Scott of Florida said. “This is a strong first step toward holding Iran accountable and what happens when you have a leader who puts peace through strength over chaos and weak appeasement policies.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the chamber’s loudest and most aggressive Iran hawks, said on Tuesday evening he shared the hope that “we can end the reign of terror of the Iranian regime through diplomacy”. - The Guardian

Ceasefire conditional on Strait of Hormuz reopening

Trump said the deal was subject to Iran pausing ​its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in a statement Tehran would cease counter-attacks and provide safe passage through the waterway, if attacks against it stop. - Reuters

Trump agrees to Iran ceasefire

US president Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran last night, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

Trump’s announcement represented an abrupt turnaround from his extraordinary warning earlier in the day, when he said “a whole ‌civilization will die tonight” if his demands were not met. Pakistan’s military chief field marshal Asim Munir and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif helped mediate the ceasefire.

Sharif said in a post on X he had invited Iranian and US delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday. - Reuters