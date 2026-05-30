‘I have had to put up with this paranoia all my life’: Woman married for 50 years granted order against husband

The woman said she believed her husband had an affair with someone he was ‘obsessed’ with. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

A judge has granted a woman married for more than 50 years a safety order against her husband, who she said has never “changed a nappy or tied a shoe” for their children.

At the Family Law Court, the woman said that “I have been married over 50 years and I have had to put up with this jealousy and this paranoia all my life”.

The woman said her husband recently “started accusing me and taunting me about having ‘rides’ – not affairs – with all my neighbours all my life and started naming people in the neighbourhood and then he got really wicked”.

She said: “Every time I went to the pub or spoke to some gentleman, I was accused of having an affair with the man.”

“I had no affairs,” she added, saying that all her time has been taken up with raising the couple’s children.

“I don’t think he ever spoon-fed a child, changed a nappy or tied a shoe.”

The woman said she believed that her husband had an affair with a woman he was “obsessed” with during their marriage.

In evidence, the man denied having any affairs and told his solicitor, Lisa Rynne: “I never had an affair with any girl no more than I had one with you.”

In response amid laughter in the court at the man’s turn of phrase, Rynne also laughed and remarked: “I can confirm that we haven’t had an affair – just to clarify.”

Solicitor Colum Doherty, for the wife, put it to her that her husband had a sexual coercive control over her.

In response, she said: “Of course he had. He would come home and tell me ‘we will have sex tomorrow’ for the last number of years. He would have the heater on in the room ready for it.”

Rynne told the woman that her client “has expressed to me that he wants you to come home and still loves you”.

In response, the woman said: “He never said ‘I love you’ since the day I moved in the door. Never.”

She added: “He never in his life had a good word to say about anyone and he tells lies the whole time.”

Asked by Judge Adrian Harris why she was now looking for a safety order after being married all of these years, the woman replied: “I have had enough – he could not stop accusing me of having sex and ‘rides’ with the neighbours all my life.”

The woman said that she has moved out of the family home and has the support of all of the children who are now adults.

On the couple’s intimate life, the man told the court “she was the boss over that part of it”.

He denied having a sexual coercive control over his wife. “She was the one who would have intercourse whenever she felt like it,” he said.

The man alleged that his wife’s affairs “were well known for sure – everyone in the parish knew what she was doing”.

Doherty put it to the man that he was ridiculing his wife in court and in reply the man said: “I told the truth.”

During the hearing the woman also alleged that her husband assaulted her in the past.

She said: “He often belted me. One time my face was yellow and told me if I was asked what happened to say that a cow pucked me.”

In response, the man said: “I never assaulted my wife – she assaulted me with a shoe.”

The judge said he would grant the safety order for one year.