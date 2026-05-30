Arne Slot sacked as Liverpool head coach

Liverpool have sacked Arne Slot one year after the club won the Premier League title. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire

Arne Slot has been sacked as Liverpool head coach after a disappointing defence of their Premier League title.

Fans turned on the Dutchman after a number of poor performances – the team lost 19 times this season – and there was some disharmony in the dressing room with Mohamed Salah the most outspoken.

Sources insist the decision was taken with “enormous reluctance”, admitting it does not feel entirely fair to dispense with a coach who won only the club’s second league title in 30 years.

However, it is understood the decision has been taken based on what they believe is the best chance of moving forward and the club’s hierarchy feel the team needs to evolve again towards a more aggressive, front-foot, urgent style of football.

That reflects comments made by Salah in a social media post earlier this month when he called for a return to the “heavy metal football” played under predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool insist the desire for a change of style should not be viewed as a criticism of Slot, whose calibre as one of Europe’s leading coaches should not be doubted.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way,” said a statement.

“He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation.”

Part of Liverpool’s rationale for making the change is that the Premier League has changed and they need to find a different solution to the challenges now being posed and delaying a decision would impact on next season’s preparations.

There was some disharmony in the Liverpool dressing room during Arne Slot's tenure, with Mohamed Salah the most outspoken. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Liverpool, who stumbled to fifth place to secure Champions League football after taking just two points from their last four matches, will now spend the next few days refining a shortlist of suitable candidates and while they want to make a swift appointment they are intent on finding the right coach to implement their preferred style.

The timing of the decision, while welcomed by a large proportion of the fanbase, will anger those supporters who were clamouring for former midfielder Xabi Alonso to return to Anfield only for him to join Chelsea less than a fortnight ago.

[ Ken Early: Liverpool have become awfully comfortable with losing under Arne SlotOpens in new window ]

However, the club’s interest in the Spaniard appeared to have cooled after initially considering him as Klopp’s successor only to be told he wanted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, from where he joined another former club Real Madrid a year later.

Bournemouth’s departing manager Andoni Iraola was already one of the bookmakers’ favourites even before Slot was sacked, while Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique are also high up on that list. – PA