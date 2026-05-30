‘Truly beautiful soul’: Alex Coughlan remembered at funeral after Blanchardstown assault

Alex Coughlan (37) died in hospital on May 20th after being assaulted in Blanchardstown

The funeral of a man who died from injuries following an assault in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, heard he was a “truly beautiful soul”.

Alex Coughlan (37) died in hospital on May 20th, with his funeral held on Saturday at Staffords Funeral Home in Ballyfermot.

Declan Croghan, who officiated the ceremony, said: “Everyone who is gathered here, who’s watching online, is truly heartbroken for Alex and his family.”

Alex Coughlan’s sister, Zara, gave the eulogy, in which she thanked those who had impacted his life, especially “his pride and joy” Filimon, a child who he was “like a dad” to.

“Alex was more than just my brother, he was my best friend, my partner in mischief and the glue of the family,” she said.

“I really don’t know how I’m standing here without you.”

She remembered the “laughter and joy” he brought to their family, recalling one time in particular from when he grew out his hair.

Although his family wanted him to cut it, he replied, “I was going to cut it but then it started doing things and I wanted to see what more things it would do.”

“There was always a method to Alex’s madness,” she said.

She recalled how the two of them would laugh at times when “we definitely shouldn’t be”.

For instance, when they were at funerals together, “he would always look at me and say, ‘should we clap?’”

Mourners were then led in a round of applause “in honour of Alex”.

She promised to think about him “twice as much as I already will forever,” when “a whiskey is poured, a joke is made or a rugby match is on”.

As the day of the funeral, May 30th, was also Alex’s birthday, the officiant led mourners in singing Happy Birthday.

“You will be missed more than words can say, that you will be remembered and cherished. And that our love for you will never end,” said Croghan.

“Let us all put him in our hearts and keep him in our thoughts. Let today, the 30th of May, be Alex’s day.

“Let us pledge that his death will not be for nothing, that we will strive as a community to make sure that the circumstances that led to Alex’s death will not be repeated.

“For now, we say farewell to a truly beautiful soul.”

“We will not allow a terrible act that took Alex’s life to overshadow his light, to overshadow his life ... Alex’s light will shine through the darkness.”

His family members carried up gifts of a Leinster hat and a rugby ball for his love of the sport, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, a holy medal and his slippers.

The ceremony was followed by a private cremation.

Two 16-year-old boys, who cannot be named as they are juveniles, have appeared before Dublin District Court charged with assault causing serious harm and robbery.