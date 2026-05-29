Coronas’ Limerick concert called off following medical emergency

Danny O'Reilly of the The Coronas on stage at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin in 2024. Photograph: Tom Honan

There has been a medical emergency on the stage at a Coronas concert in Limerick on Friday night, leading to the event being cancelled.

The Dublin band’s concert at King John’s Castle in Limerick City was attended by thousands of people and had only just started when it was abruptly halted as a result of the incident.

The Irish Times understands that the person who was taken ill was quickly treated by medics although there was no immediate indication of their condition.

The Coronas released their first album in 2007 and have had critical and commercial success as a four-piece and more recently as a three-piece.

More to follow ...